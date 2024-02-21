JJ Redick defends Kevin Durant's leadership amid criticism: "Not everybody leads the same way"

Kevin Durant has fortified his reputation as one of the greatest players to grace the NBA court. However, he still gets criticized by the media for his leadership. Former LA Clippers guard JJ Redick came to Durant's defense when he appeared on ESPN's "First Take."

Following nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Durant joined the Golden State Warriors to capture two NBA championships. After his success in Golden State, Durant has been seeking the same level of heights in the teams that followed: the Brooklyn Nets and now the Phoenix Suns.

"On the leadership front, not everybody leads the same way," Redick said. "Have you been in the locker room with Kevin Durant? Here's what I know about Kevin Durant, I know that Kevin Durant leads by example. I know the way he approaches his craft."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

JJ Redick argued that Durant is a different kind of leader, one that maybe might not be the most vocal of players but is the loudest inside the locker room.

Durant leads by the way he plays with his teammates at both offensive and defensive ends. The numbers speak for themselves with the way Kevin Durant carries himself on the court.

Whether fans are fond of this kind of leadership from the 14-time NBA All-Star or not, the fact remains that he is not letting outside noise get the better of him.

Kevin Durant addressed criticisms of his leadership

Speaking with his business partner Rich Kleiman, Kevin Durant addressed the media's criticisms regarding his questionable leadership, as per the interview released on Bleacher Report and Boardroom.

"I don't feel like I want people to call me a leader," Durant said, "But I also don't want people to say I'm not one either because they don't see what goes one behind the scenes of what I talk about or my intentions or relationships that I've built with my teammates and my support staff."

At this stage, the Phoenix Suns star doesn't pay much attention to what critics have to say about him. He has accomplished so much already in the NBA that he simply lets his game do the talking for him.

Durant is conscious of the pressure to help each club he has played for win an NBA title, and as a high-caliber player, he understands what it takes to get there.