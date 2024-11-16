JJ Redick delivers clear-cut message to $32 million guard after solid game vs. Spurs: "Don’t want to take you off the court"

Max Christie delivered a stellar performance in the LA Lakers' 120-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Christie played a pivotal role in both offense and defense off the bench, providing a much-needed boost for the Purple and Gold, who have lacked bench consistency this season.

Christie, who signed a four-year, $32 million contract in the offseason, had a slow start to the year but saved his best performance for the Lakers’ in-season tournament opener. The young guard showcased his versatility, taking on the challenging task of defending superstar Victor Wembanyama while contributing effectively on both ends of the floor.

Defensively, Christie’s effort was exceptional, while his offensive decision-making was equally impressive. Coach JJ Redick, impressed by the former Michigan State standout, praised his all-around performance after the Lakers improved to an 8-4 record. The former NBA sharpshooter confidently said that if Christie continues to play at this level, he won’t take him off the court.

"Really happy for Max," Redick said. "I told him if he played that way, I don't wanna take you off the court. The way that he fronted Wembanyama just completely disrupted their half-court rhythm."

Christie shared his thoughts on his performance after contributing to the Lakers' impressive win over the Spurs. Exuding confidence, the young guard remarked:

"I know how I can play."

LeBron James praised Max Christie for his "professionalism," commending the young guard for staying prepared when called upon and giving maximum effort on the court.

Max Christie vs. San Antonio Spurs

Max Christie delivered a well-rounded performance against the San Antonio Spurs, stepping up in Rui Hachimura's absence and capitalizing on his extended minutes. His strong showing not only boosted his confidence but also earned the trust of coach JJ Redick.

In 29 minutes, Christie recorded 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, and converted both of his free throws. He also contributed three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block, finishing with a team-high plus/minus of +23.

The Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back. Christie will have another opportunity to showcase his versatility and build on his impressive outing against San Antonio.

