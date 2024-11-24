JJ Redick denies Lakers were "haunted by ghosts of the past", points out 1 major factor in loss to Denver    

JJ Redick denied that the LA Lakers' dismal record against the Denver Nuggets was playing in their mind when they lost yet again to the same side in their first meeting of the NBA 2024-25 season. The Lakers were thoroughly outplayed, losing 127-102 to make one of the more uglier losses of the season.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath, Redick didn't dwell too much on the past record but instead focused on a key factor that cost them the game. Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin:

JJ Redick: “It was not because we were haunted by the ghosts of the past … Just not the right [competitive] spirit”

LA have now lost 13 of their last 14 games against the Nuggets. This includes a 4-0 sweep in the 2023 Western Conference Finals and a 4-1 first-round playoff exit in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

On the game front, Austin Reaves led the Lakers with a team-high 19 points. LeBron James had 18 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. Anthony Davis ended with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Nikola Jokic's 34 points did the Lakers in and he found able support from Michael Porter Jr. (24 points), while guards Christian Braun and Jamal Murray chipped in with 16 and 14 points respectively.

