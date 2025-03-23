JJ Redick gets 100% real on Lakers' chances of success after brutal loss vs Bulls

In his first year as Lakers coach, JJ Redick has dealt with the pressure that comes with taking charge of the historic purple and gold squad. By the same token, though, Redick also has high expectations from his players on both ends of the floor.

Following a 146-115 blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, the former TV analyst and podcaster doubled down on his barometer for the Lakers' success:

"Our success, this season, since January, has been based on our defensive disposition and our ability to defend as a team and our individual pride on the ball and our individual pride in doing your job with whatever it may require," Redick said in the post-game interview.

"That's going to determine our success for the next three weeks, and that's going to determine our success if we are able to secure a postseason berth."

Clearly, Redick wasn't happy with the execution of his ball club on the defensive end in this 31-point loss on their home floor:

"That was the worst our defense has looked, frankly, maybe all year," he said.

On Saturday night, the Lakers — whose defensive rating of 113.3 is 13th in the league — allowed seven Bulls to put up double-digit scoring.

Two of them, Coby White and Matas Buzelis, scored at least 31 points apiece. Overall, the Lakers defense couldn't contend with the Bulls' sizzling-hot 58.3% shooting from the field (46.3% from beyond the arc).

Aside from pointing out the 44 points that the Lakers gave up inside the paint, Redick pointed to one more flaw that led to his team's downfall on this evening:

"Our turnovers killed us all night," he observed.

While the Bulls made just 10 errors, the Lakers more than doubled that number by committing 21 turnovers.

Despite the loss, the Lakers remain fourth in the Western Conference. But Redick will have his work cut out as the team prepares for its first postseason trip under his leadership.

JJ Redick talks about Lakers' mindset in blowout loss to Bulls

One more thing that Redick commented on was his team's mindset heading into this home game against the Bulls:

"I don't know if we assumed because we had everybody back, it would be how it was three weeks ago," the Lakers coach said in the post-game interview.

Redick, of course, was referring to the Lakers pulling off eight consecutive wins and climbing to No. 2 in the Western Conference just weeks ago.

With the team on back-to-back losses, the Lakers coaching staff and players will have to get on the same page as far as mindset and disposition are concerned.

