JJ Redick gets brutally honest on LeBron James' turnaround after embarrassing 40-point loss against Heat 

JJ Redick had high praise for LeBron James since his scintillating turnaround after the LA Lakers dismal 40-point loss to the Miami Heat earlier this season. After a breather soon after, James returned to top-flight form and has been instrumental in the Lakers' healthy 32-19 record that includes a six-game winning streak.

Speaking to the media after LA's 132-1123 win where James had a field day with 24 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists, Redick had a candid take on the 4x NBA champion's rich vein of form.

"LeBron and I spoke the morning we lost to Miami by 40 points. Since then, he's been incredible."

James took a leave from the team for personal reasons after shock defeats to the Heat and the Atlanta Hawks. He just missed four games from that period to Monday's win over Utah. The 40-year-old also recently set the record for being the oldest player to bag 40 points in a game as he shredded the Golden State Warriors defense last week.

LeBron James averages 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 9.0 assists this season in 47 games. The veteran forward is shooting 51.9% from the field, 39.1% from the deep, and 76.7% from the free throw line.

LeBron James dishes out motivating message to Luka Doncic pre-game

LeBron James had a solid piece of motivational advice for Luka Doncic as the newly-acquired superstar geared up for his Lakers debut against the Jazz. After addressing the team as a whole, he had a stirring message for Doncic.

"Luka, be your f***ing self. Don't fit in, fit the f*** out."

James has been one of the driving forces for LA this season. Doncic's addition makes the side go from playoff contenders to bonafide title candidates. Should the two superstars stay healthy, this might be one of the seasons where James can make a serious case for his fifth title.

