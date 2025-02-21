JJ Redick gives brilliant immediate reaction on $1,200,000,000 LeBron James slogging in a back-to-back

JJ Redick was lavish in his praise of his billionaire superstar LeBron James after the LA Lakers tense win on Friday. The 4x NBA champion, estimated to be worth $1.2 billion, rolled back the years with a 40-point outing as LA edged the Portland Trail Blazers 110-102 at the Moda Center.

James was a game-time decision after the team revealed that they would be resting Luka Doncic on the second night of their back-to-back. The 40-year-old played in the first game against the Charlotte Hornets, and later suited up on the second night. He played 35 minutes, second-most after Austin Reaves 40 minutes.

Speaking to the reporters postgame, Redick credited James' mental fortitude and his dedication to the game.

"He really just defies anything that's normal, and not just physical feats and the plays. It's the mentality. He's a billionaire and he's playing the second night of a back-to-back, 22 years, every accolade."

LeBron James ended with 40 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block. Playing his part was Austin Reaves with 32 points, one rebound, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks. The win sees the Lakers improve to 33-21 as they take fifth place in the Western Conference.

LeBron James credits sleep for his performance after dropping 40 vs Blazers

As evidenced in Netflix's 'Starting 5', LeBron James' pre-game naps have been vital in his performance. Speaking to the media after the win, the NBA's all-time leading scorer emphasized the importance of sleep before the game. Per Lakers Daily:

"LeBron once again credits sleep for his performances at this age. He said he woke up at noon, got treatment and slept again and woke up at 4:30 pm."

When asked about how he manages to get some shuteye after, James had a rather cheeky answer:

"I have some methods on how I'm able to go to sleep"

LeBron James continues to perform at an elite level at this advanced stage of his career. The veteran forward is averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 9.0 assists. He is shooting 51.5% from the field, 39.4% from the deep, and 76.1% from the free throw line.

