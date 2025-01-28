JJ Redick hilariously roasts LeBron James' mustache criticism with iconic throwback pic

LeBron James has seemingly been having a laugh at LA Lakers' coach JJ Redick's attempt at rocking a mustache recently. However, it was Redick who had the last laugh as he took a light-hearted jab at James with an iconic throwback picture.

During the Lakers' locker-room meeting after their road win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Redick addressed the team over their jabs at his mustache. The Lakers coach pointed out LeBron James as being especially vocal and hit back at the four-time NBA champion with a throwback snap of James rocking a mustache during the 2015-16 season.

"Some of you this morning were fairly critical of mustaches, one of you in particular was very vocal. That person by the way, pregame meeting, was combing his mustache," Reddick said. "We went deep into the archives to figure out how to beat the Warriors and tonight was homage to this (pointing towards the throwback snap)."

LeBron James rocked a mustache in November 2015 as he participated in the 'Movenmber' movement which was focused on raising awareness for men's health throughout the month.

LeBron James and JJ Redick make feelings crystal clear on return of Lakers wing

Following the LA Lakers' 118-108 win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, LeBron James and JJ Redick spoke on the return of Jarred Vanderbilt's successful return from injury. James and Redick shared praise for Vanderbilt during an interview after the game, noting that it seemed that the Lakers' wing didn't miss a beat despite a near-year-long injury hiatus.

"He looked like he didn't miss a beat," James said. "He's flying around. What he does don't even show in the box score ... three steals, the playmaking, the assists, offensive rebound, tip-in. ... We missed him."

"Vando was awesome, did all the things that we need him to do," JJ Redick said. "I have a strong sense that he's been sandbagging over the last 3 weeks just in terms of his intensity level. ... We have not seen that in the gym, and it looked like the Vando that we know."

Jarred Vanderbilt finished the game with two points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals while shooting 1-of-2 from the field in a little over 12 minutes of playtime in his season debut. Meanwhile, LeBron James tallied a double-double performance of 25 points, 12 assists, five rebounds and a steal for the win.

