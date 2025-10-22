JJ Redick Honestly Admits Missing LeBron James vs Warriors For 'One Moment'

Lakers coach JJ Redick admitted he missed superstar LeBron James' presence during the team's 119-109 opening night loss to the Warriors on Tuesday. Without James, the Lakers trailed for most of the game, failing to match up well with Golden State's star power. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves' combined effort of 69 points and 18 assists didn't mean much without any outside support. Had James been around, the circumstances may have been different. While discussing whether he thinks of James' return and fit with this lineup, Redick noted one instance where he did feel his absence during Tuesday's game.&quot;It's hard to forget about LeBron,&quot; Redick said after the matchup. &quot;The reality is, when you're focused on the group that you have, you gotta make that group work. So, sometimes you can just be like, 'Oh, oh my god! We're gonna get LeBron back at some point,' like it's, it's awesome. &quot;I'll be honest with you, I had one moment in the first half when we had a few possessions, we couldn't score against the zone, I'm like, yeah, it would be great to have LeBron, just to throw it to him in the high post.&quot;(2:53)The Lakers struggled with the fifth starter all night. Even within the core four of Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton, there was a lack of cohesion between the guards and the big.LeBron James could have helped resolve some of those issues with his ability to pace the floor and run action with Ayton when Doncic and Reaves were off to get him going.His ability to manipulate zones remains one of his best strengths, and that's another area where he could have helped put more pressure on Golden State's defense.Lakers need more out of the supporting cast to fill LeBron James' void It may take some time for the Lakers to figure out how to mask their flaws in LeBron James' absence. It starts with the role players' production. On Tuesday, it was close to non-existent. Deandre Ayton was a non-factor due to his lack of chemistry with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Rui Hachimura had limited opportunities. However, he missed out on punishing the Warriors on multiple open looks, which he would usually make. Hachimura ended the night with only nine points on six attempts. Two of the biggest letdowns were Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt. Vincent, who was the fifth starter filling in for LeBron James, managed only three points on 1 of 4 shooting. He had a solid preseason, emerging as LA's standout performer among the role players, but it didn't translate on Tuesday. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, returned with zero points, three rebounds and two turnovers, missing all four shots he attempted. He had an odd defensive highlight, but that was it for him in 12 minutes. The execution clearly wasn't there, but it's critical to note that the opportunities for others were limited. Doncic was terrific with 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, but he may have missed the window to let others get going early in the game.It's one of the controllable factors for the Lakers in this regard, so if Luka Doncic comes through perfectly with setting the table, LA might find ways to stay afloat in LeBron James' absence.