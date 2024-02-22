JJ Redick kills off Patrick Beverley's critique of his defense with stats and logic: "Luckily cameras have better eyes than you"

On Wednesday, the ongoing beef between Patrick Beverley and JJ Redick escalated. Beverley addressed the matter on his podcast, and Redick swiftly responded on X (formerly known as Twitter), refuting additional claims about his defensive skills. Defending his career, Redick used facts and stats to counter Beverley's arguments.

“Luckily the cameras in the arena have better eyes than you. 289 halfcourt matchups 21-56 shooting by Harden as contesting defender 37.5% FG (42.9% eFG) 0.94 points per direct iso allowed on 37 isolations I guess that’s getting torched???” Redick wrote on Twitter.

Redick’s stats are well-researched with advanced analytics. Beverley made more disparaging remarks about Redick’s defense. He also tried to clarify his initial take on the matter. He said he was just calling out Redick for being disloyal to his former coach Doc Rivers.

“You go accountability? Should Doc be held accountable for playing you in that 3-1 series against the Rockets when we walked your ass all the way down 3-1? Should he be like let me get JJ Redick off of James Harden? If I’m being honest he should have started Jamal Crawford,” Beverley said.

Beverley was referencing the 2015 Western Conference semifinals when Redick’s LA Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead to the Houston Rockets with Doc Rivers as the coach. Beverley was on that Rockets team but did not play in the playoffs due to injury.

Why are Patrick Beverley and JJ Redick beefing?

The beef between Patrick Beverley and JJ Redick began when Redick called out Doc Rivers for making excuses and not holding himself accountable. He made the comments during an episode of ESPN’s “First Take”.

Beverley then took to X to call out Redick. He said Rivers saved Redick’s career. Rivers is also Beverley’s current coach in Milwaukee.

“This Man Doc actually saved your career. Started you when no one else wanted 2. And u retire go on TV and say that,” Patrick Beverley wrote.

Redick then came back at Beverley. He told the controversial point guard to pipe down with some strong words.

"Pat my guy I had a four year offer with player option for the same money to be a starter for a different team. FOH “saved my career," Redick wrote.

They were briefly teammates on the LA Clippers. Later, they both played for the Philadelphia 76ers but not on the same teams.