"JJ Redick lost us this series" - Lakers fans point blame squarely at HC as consecutive 4th quarter meltdowns lead to early exit

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified May 01, 2025 05:34 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 101-96 to win game 5 of a first round NBA playoff basketball game.
LA Lakers fans blamed JJ Redick for the team's dismal first-round exit from the 2025 NBA playoffs. It was familiar fourth-quarter woes for the Lakers as they suffered a 103-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the series at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

The fans minced no words on social media as they held Redick accountable for some head-scratching decisions. One of them believed the first-year coach cost them the series.

"JJ lost us this series. Vando not playing in the 4th quarters is absolutely criminal. Trash assistant coaches too if no one has the mental capacity to tell him that."
Another fan seconded the thought.

"That’s on JJ. No game plan or plays"

One of the fans added:

"3 after 3 after 3 after 3. JJ has 0 control over his own players as a Coach. Egregious"

A fan focused on the meltdowns.

"This was a full 4 quarter meltdown"

Austin Reaves copped some flak with Redick as well.

"It's all on JJ and AR"

The Lakers were outplayed on both ends of the floor. On the scoring front, LeBron James ended his evening with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Luka Doncic, battling a back injury propped up 28 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and a steal. Minnesota was led by Rudy Gobert's 27-point outing coupled with 24 rebounds. Julius Randle was crucial with his 23 points.

Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.

A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.

Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.

When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee.

