"JJ Redick lost us this series" - Lakers fans point blame squarely at HC as consecutive 4th quarter meltdowns lead to early exit

LA Lakers fans blamed JJ Redick for the team's dismal first-round exit from the 2025 NBA playoffs. It was familiar fourth-quarter woes for the Lakers as they suffered a 103-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the series at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

The fans minced no words on social media as they held Redick accountable for some head-scratching decisions. One of them believed the first-year coach cost them the series.

"JJ lost us this series. Vando not playing in the 4th quarters is absolutely criminal. Trash assistant coaches too if no one has the mental capacity to tell him that."

Another fan seconded the thought.

"That’s on JJ. No game plan or plays"

One of the fans added:

"3 after 3 after 3 after 3. JJ has 0 control over his own players as a Coach. Egregious"

A fan focused on the meltdowns.

"This was a full 4 quarter meltdown"

Austin Reaves copped some flak with Redick as well.

"It's all on JJ and AR"

The Lakers were outplayed on both ends of the floor. On the scoring front, LeBron James ended his evening with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Luka Doncic, battling a back injury propped up 28 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and a steal. Minnesota was led by Rudy Gobert's 27-point outing coupled with 24 rebounds. Julius Randle was crucial with his 23 points.

