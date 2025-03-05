JJ Redick makes feelings clear after $101M LeBron James named WC Player of the Month: "Wouldn't be in the position we're in without him"

Lakers coach JJ Redick made his thoughts clear after LeBron James was named the Western Conference Player of the Month on Tuesday. The Lakers superstar claimed his 41st Player of the Month award after leading the Purple and Gold to a 10-2 record in February.

Ad

The four-time NBA champion was exceptional throughout the month, dominating on both ends of the floor and leading the Lakers by example. LeBron, who is on a two-year, $101 million contract, posted impressive averages of 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reacting to his superstar's latest achievement, JJ Redick stated that the team wouldn't be where they are now without LeBron's remarkable contributions.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"We wouldn't be in the position we're in without him playing at the level he's playing at. And that's offensively and defensively," Redick said before the Lakers' game against the Pelicans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

LeBron James is far ahead of Kobe Bryant, who ranks second on the list of players with the most Player of the Month awards. The four-time league MVP has earned 41 such honors, while Kobe received 17 throughout his career.

Robert Horry thinks LeBron James should be in MVP conversation

Robert Horry recently expressed that LeBron James deserves to be in the MVP conversation for his remarkable performance at the age of 40. The seven-time NBA champion stated that LeBron is far superior to MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Ad

"If Lebron James got the same calls as SGA (Gilgeous-Alexander), he would be averaging 30+ points a game, and it'd be no question who's MVP because he's so much better, physically, stronger," Horry said. "He should be MVP because he's putting in that type of work."

Expand Tweet

Before the game against the Pelicans on Tuesday, LeBron was averaging 24.8 points on 51.8% shooting from the field, including 39.1% from beyond the arc. He was also averaging 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 rebounds per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback