JJ Redick makes his feelings crystal clear on intention to coach Lakers for two decades: "I’m not moving my kids again"

JJ Redick has experienced highs and lows in his first season coaching the LA Lakers, but in a recent interview, he spoke about his commitment to staying for the long haul and spending decades at the helm of the storied franchise.

Speaking with Dan Woike of the LA Times, Redick shared that a key factor in accepting the Lakers job was his long-term vision, seeing LA as a home for himself and his family.

“I’m not moving again. I’m not moving my kids again,” Redick said (per LA Times). “We’re in it for the long haul. I would love to be the Lakers coach for the next 15 to 20 years. If I’m not the Lakers coach, I’m in it for the long haul in LA.”

The coach Redick replaced, Darvin Ham, lasted just two seasons with the Lakers. The longest-tenured head coach in franchise history, Phil Jackson, also didn’t reach 15 years, coaching 11 seasons across two stints.

Jackson holds the franchise records for the most regular-season games coached (902), most playoff games coached (181), most regular-season wins (610) and most playoff wins (118), along with five championships.

Redick’s four-year contract with the Lakers is worth approximately $8 million per season.

JJ Redick launches $50 million plan to rebuild wildfire-damaged Palisades community

JJ Redick’s family was among those affected by the LA wildfires, which destroyed their Pacific Palisades home. Now, he is leading a $50 million initiative to rebuild the community, starting with the rec center before expanding into public facilities across Southern California.

While the initial focus is on Palisades, the long-term plan is to create a blueprint for revitalizing communities throughout the LA area.

“What I think the rec center represents to the community and what it certainly … represented in my family, just hopeful that we can get this done in a timely fashion,” he said (per LA Times).

“There are still details to work through about how this is going to work,” Redick said. “But I think that was the biggest thing, was getting support from the mayor… Hopeful that, we can get this done in a timely fashion. Hopefully, we can have people back.”

Born in Tennessee, JJ Redick spent his high school years in Virginia before playing college basketball at Duke. Over his NBA career, he played for six teams, including the Lakers’ crosstown rivals, the LA Clippers.

