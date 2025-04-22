JJ Redick makes feelings known on Lakers' defensive adjustments for Game 2 vs T-Wolves

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick was very happy with his team's practice on Monday ahead of Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Redick made his feelings known about what the Lakers should do defensively after a disappointing display on Saturday.

Ad

Speaking to reporters after practice, Redick was asked about the adjustments they had to make, especially on the perimeter. The Timberwolves made 21 3-point shots and made 51.2% of their shot attempts, but the first-year coach understood that their opponents won't have that kind of game again.

"We looked back at every 3-pointer made, (our defense) wasn't why they made 3-pointers," Redick said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

It's all about effort for JJ Redick, who continued to point out the importance of it on the court. Their lack of it was the main reason they were blown out 117-95 in Game 1, with Luka Doncic as the only bright spot. Doncic finished the contest with 37 points and eight rebounds. He registered just one assist, which showed how bad the rest of the team was.

Redick added that physicality will also play a part in their success. They lacked the mentality to make things hard in Game 1, but he's hoping to get it back for Tuesday's must-win game. He explained that the LA Lakers were among the most physical teams in the NBA, so it was shocking not to see the aggression last Saturday.

Ad

"We are, in my opinion, one of the more physical teams in the NBA," Redick said. "It's who we are. I take Saturday's game from a physicality standpoint as an aberration."

Ad

Redick even told one reporter that he won't be giving away the adjustments the Lakers are making for Game 2 after being asked to disclose his strategy.

JJ Redick wants the Lakers to be more organized for Game 2

JJ Redick wants the Lakers to be more organized for Game 2. (Photo: IMAGN)

After raving about the LA Lakers' practice on Monday being their best in months, coach JJ Redick wants his team to be more organized. Redick explained to reporters what he meant by being organized, which could help the Lakers even the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ad

"Being organized is screening, being organized is getting to the proper spacing, being organized is getting corners filled after makes and misses," Redick said. "That’s being organized."

Redick knows that the pressure is on the Lakers in Game 2 following their abysmal performance on Saturday. The Timberwolves are playing with house money since the purple and gold were favored to win the series. There were also plenty of memes online about "Lakers in 5," which was popularized by ESPN's Shannon Sharpe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More