JJ Redick doesn't mince words as Cade Cunningham inches closer to MIPOY over $53.8M Lakers guard - "They fail to define it" 

Lakers coach JJ Redick isn't a fan of the Most Improved Player of the Year award, despite one of his best players, Austin Reaves, being in the running for it. Redick wasn't impressed with how the award has been assessed, suggesting that the honor has lost its spirit with votes going to high lottery picks on the verge of making max contract money.

Ad

This year, Cade Cunningham is in the reckoning for it. The Pistons star was the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. After struggling with injuries and playing on a lottery team for the past three years, Cunningham made a giant leap in his fourth year, averaging a career-high 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.0 steals, shooting 46.2%.

He's led the Pistons to a 42-33 record as of Wednesday, good for fifth in the East. The Pistons will likely break their playoff drought, which has lasted six years. Cunningham is leading the odds charts, being a -230 favorite to win the Most Improved Player.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what JJ Redick had to say on Wednesday about the award's voting after learning that Austin Reaves' odds have improved following his career year in LA:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I hate that award because they fail to define it. I think the spirit of it has been taken out of whack. I don't like that award. Just call it, 'The high draft pick he's on a max contract and now is an All-Star,' just call it that award, just that guy. Cause' that's what it has become."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Austin Reaves has certified himself as the third star on the Lakers all season. First, behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and then after LA swapped Davis with Luka Doncic. Reaves, who came into the league undrafted in Cunningham's class, is averaging 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.1 steals on 46/36/88 splits (all career highs).

His leap has been higher and more unexpected than Cunningham's, who also made the All-Star game this year. However, while Cunningham is seemingly a shoo-in to win the award, Reaves hasn't even cracked the top five in odds.

Ad

JJ Redick was super high on Austin Reaves in his first year as Lakers coach

While LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers' status as a historic franchise were key factors in convincing JJ Redick to take the coaching job, working with young players like Austin Reaves was something the former Duke prospect looked forward to.

Ad

Redick has been high on Reaves' potential since the start. After his hiring, Redick made his intentions clear by helping Reaves excel, saying:

"He's excellent. I cannot wait to coach Austin. One of the reasons I can't wait to coach him is because of his competitive spirit. He has a real mental toughness and competitive approach every single night."

Expand Tweet

Austin Reaves's agent, Aaron Reilly, also believed JJ Redick would unlock a new version of his high-profile client. So far, it's all panned out as expected, with Reaves having a career-high season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback