  • JJ Redick offers Luka Doncic injury update after Lakers star’s huge scare on opening night 

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 22, 2025 22:23 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
LA Lakers star Luka Doncic was seen clutching his groin during the team's season opener, which has raised concern among fans. The Lakers lost 119-109 against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Lakers coach JJ Redick gave an update on the five-time NBA All-Star's injury during the team's practice session on Wednesday.

"He seems to be fine," Redick said per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I don't think it's anything major. He got some treatment this morning, and we didn't practice long, but he was a participant in practice."
Doncic played 41 minutes on Tuesday and led LA with 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists on 17-for-27 shooting, including 2-for-10 from 3-point range.

Austin Reaves added 26 points and nine assists on 9-for-16 shooting, while Deandre Ayton scored 10 points. No other Lakers player scored in double figures, as Redick got limited production from the rest of the roster.

Doncic has two days of rest before the Lakers' next game on Friday against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

JJ Redick comments on the Lakers missing the services of LeBron James

While Luka Doncic deals with a "minor" injury, the LA Lakers are expected to be without LeBron James for a few more games. The 21-time All-Star was ruled out to start the season due to sciatica on his right side.

In his postgame interview following the season opener loss, Lakers coach JJ Redick admitted that the team missed the services of the four-time NBA champion.

"It’s hard to forget about LeBron," Redick said. "The reality is when you’re focused on the group you have, you’ve got to make that group work. I’ll be honest, there was one moment in the first half when we had a few possessions we couldn’t score against the zone, it’d be great to have LeBron just to throw it to in the high post."
The initial plan for James' injury was for it to be re-evaluated after three to four weeks following the announcement of the news. According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, James and the Lakers are targeting his season debut around mid-November. Until then, JJ Redick and Co. will have to rely heavily on Doncic.

