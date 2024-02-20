JJ Redick, Patrick Beverley exchange words after former's Doc Rivers critique on ESPN: "FOH 'saved my career'"

Patrick Beverley went after former teammate, JJ Redick. Redick recently made comments disparaging Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers. Beverley and Redick previously played under Rivers with the LA Clippers. Beverley is now once again with Rivers in Milwaukee, and is standing up for his coach.

Beverley took to Twitter to call out Redick. He claimed Rivers made Redick’s career, also tagged Redick in the tweet.

“This Man Doc actually saved your career. Started you when no one else wanted 2. And u retire go on TV and say that,” Patrick Beverley wrote.

Patrick Beverley’s claim is a bold one. Redick’s career best year came in Philadelphia before Rivers arrived on the Sixers' bench and after Redick left Rivers in LA. Redick averaged 18.1 points per game in 2018-19. He started 63 games that season.

JJ Redick fires back at Patrick Beverley

JJ Redick was quick to respond. He did not take too lightly to Patrick Beverley's accusations that Rivers saved his NBA career.

Pat my guy I had a four year offer with player option for the same money to be a starter for a different team. FOH “saved my career," Redick wrote.

Redick was referencing his free agency in 2013. He claimed to have another offer on the table before deciding to sign on to be a starter with the Clippers. LA acquired Redick in a three-way sign-and-trade deal in July 2013.

Redick did have his best three-point shooting season with Rivers in LA. Redick set a career-high, hitting 47.5% from three-point range in 2015-16 with Rivers and the Clippers. He started all 75 games he played in that season. Redick almost never came off the bench while he played for Rivers in LA.

Beverley does have a point in that Redick did not start many NBA games before he united with Rivers. The former Duke star only started 52 games in seven seasons with the Orlando Magic to start his career before moving to LA.

Patrick Beverley and Rivers have a strong connection. The Bucks traded for Beverley soon after Rivers took over as head coach.

What did JJ Redick say to make Patrick Beverley mad?

Patrick Beverley caped up for his coach Doc Rivers. Beverley was responding to JJ Redick’s comments about Rivers that he made on television.

The ESPN analyst went on “First Take” and ripped Rivers. He said he was tired of hearing the excuses from Rivers.

"I've seen the trend for years. The trend is always making excuses," Redick said. "We get it. Taking over a team in the middle of the season is hard. Just like getting traded in the middle of the season is hard for a player. But it's always an excuse,” Redick said. “There's never accountability with that guy."

Redick does not usually go after coaches or players while delivering his takes. His words carry an extra weight this time, as it is unusual for him to rip an active coach. Especially one he previously played for. Redick played for Rivers as a member of the LA Clippers from 2013 to 2017.

The Bucks are 3-7 since Rivers arrived in Milwaukee. He took over for Adrian Griffin earlier this month. Milwaukee was 32-14 with Griffin before making the move to Rivers.