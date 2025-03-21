JJ Redick provides crucial LeBron James availability update ahead of Bulls clash

LA Lakers head coach JJ Redick hopes LeBron James will be available for the team's upcoming Saturday game against the Chicago Bulls. The four-time NBA champion will miss his sixth game in a row, as he will miss Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Crypto.com Arena.

James had a groin injury against the Boston Celtics earlier this month and has been sidelined. In his absence, the Lakers lost the four-game road trip. They did manage to get their home stretch to a solid start with three back-to-back wins. The veteran forward's return will be a massive boost for a side that aims to consolidate their No. 3 spot in the West as the regular season inches to an end.

Redick's update comes after an alarming injury update ahead of the team's clash against the Milwaukee Bucks. LA will be without starters Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Dorian Finney-Smith as they go with a lack of firepower on both ends of the floor against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. LeBron James' availability against the Bulls will finally see the Lakers get healthy at the right time.

The Lakers need LeBron James to finish the regular season in a better position

With 14 games remaining in the regular season, the LA Lakers will need LeBron James to improve their standing. They will also be thinking about homecourt advantage as they aim for a top-five finish and avoid a late slip as the regular season ends.

James has been instrumental in the team's solid run this season. The 40-year-old is averaging 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists on 51.7% shooting from the field and 38.4% from the 3-point line in 58 games so far.

With Luka Doncic in the fold, LA believes they have the two best players in the NBA, capable of winning the championship by the end of the 2024-25 season. As the Lakers enter the business end of the regular season, much now depends on James' recovery and injury management.

