JJ Redick provides key injury update on Maxi Kleber ahead of playoffs skirmish

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick provided an update on Maxi Kleber's recovery from his foot injury ahead of the start of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Kleber was part of the Luka Doncic trade with the Dallas Mavericks, but an injury prevented him from suiting up in the regular season.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Redick revealed to reporters during the Lakers' Tuesday practice that Kleber has been cleared to do on-court activities. He participated in the team's conditioning and shooting drills, but there's still no timetable for his return.

Kleber appeared in 34 games for the Mavericks before suffering a foot injury in January. He underwent surgery and was ruled out indefinitely. He and Markieff Morris were included in the trade package sent to the Lakers to complete the Doncic trade.

Here's a clip of Maxi Kleber making shots from 3-point range:

Maxi Kleber averaged just 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game with the Dallas Mavericks. He struggled to get minutes behind Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, as well as injuries.

Now with the LA Lakers, Kleber could be an X-factor for coach JJ Redick against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Kleber can play power forward or center, providing range and shooting on offense. He's a solid defender, though they have nothing to worry about Rudy Gobert's bag.

However, Naz Reid could give them some problems since he can score on three levels. Reid is the X-factor for the Timberwolves, with the Lakers' unimpressive frontcourt depth.

JJ Redick praises Timberwolves, cautions Lakers ahead of playoff matchup

JJ Redick praises Timberwolves, cautions Lakers ahead of playoff matchup. (Photo: IMAGN)

The LA Lakers will have homecourt advantage in their first-round playoff matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Some people might look at it as an easy series for the purple and gold. However, coach JJ Redick praised the Timberwolves for being one of the best teams in the NBA during the final stages of the regular season.

Redick also cautioned his team to not let their guard down against a Minnesota team led by Anthony Edwards. They did have their struggles early in the season but were 16-4 in the final 20 games. They rallied to make it out of the play-in tournament spots and into the sixth seed.

"We have a lot of work," Redick said, according to ESPN. "They're a really good basketball team. It's a very difficult opponent. They've played as well as anyone lately, and I believe they're one of four teams in the top 10 in offense and defense. So, they present a lot of problems."

Game 1 of the Lakers-Timberwolves series is on Saturday, April 19, at the Crypto.com Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST.

