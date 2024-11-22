JJ Redick provides latest update on Dalton Knecht chances of retaining starting role over veteran forward 

Dalton Knecht's impressive string of games capped off by his blitzkrieg 37-point performance in his last game against the Utah Jazz doesn't make him a guaranteed starter for the LA Lakers. The rookie has replaced veteran forward Rui Hachimura in the starting lineup since his ankle injury, and head coach JJ Redick weighed in on the chances of Knecht retaining a starting role.

Speaking to the media ahead of their home clash against the Orlando Magic, Redick said he expects Hachimura to return to the lineup and that the coaching setup will find ways to have more game time for the No. 17 pick.

"JJ Redick said he hasn’t made a definitive decision on if Dalton Knecht will remain in the starting lineup long term. But he said he expects Rui Hachimura to return to the starting lineup and that the coaching staff will need to find ways to keep Knecht on the floor for longer."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Knecht averages 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 52.3% shooting from the field and 46.4% from beyond the arc. He's started four games for the Lakers of the 14 they have played.

With Hachimura listed as questionable ahead of their Magic skirmish, all signs point to Dalton Knecht retaining a starting role alongside LeBron James, Anthony Reaves, and Austin Reaves.

"Anytime he shoots, I think it's going in": Anthony Davis has high praise for Dalton Knecht

Earlier, Lakers big Anthony Davis spoke about the skillset and impact that Dalton Knecht possessed and brought to the team as they look to extend their 7-0 win streak at home.

"Anytime he shoots the ball, I think it's going in. That’s why we get frustrated when he doesn't shoot. He’s a phenomenal player. He can defend, shoot, handle the ball, and distribute effectively. When he gets hot, it’s a tremendous lift for our team, and we often go on scoring runs off that energy."

Knecht has been a steady scoring support for the Purple and Gold. Before his solid game against the Jazz, he had his best outing against the New Orleans Pelicans with 27 points, including five 3s. He also added seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals to play a key role in their back-to-back win over the Pelicans.

Up next, Dalton Knecht and the Lakers host Magic and the Denver Nuggets before hitting the road for a game vs the Phoenix Suns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback