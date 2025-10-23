JJ Redick rattles Lakers fans with 'lame' excuse after opening night loss to Warriors

LA Lakers head coach JJ Redick absorbed an opening night loss against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Oct. 21. A day later, Redick praised the Warriors for having a connected roster, while saying that the Lakers are not on their level of connectivity just yet. According to Redick, the Warriors' continuity, having been coached by Steve Kerr for 10 years, allowed them to be a cohesive crew, before promising that the Lakers are working towards that throughout the season. &quot;When they're on the court, they have such a connective brain tissue between Steph (Curry) and Jimmy (Butler) and Steve (Kerr) and Draymond (Green),&quot; he said. &quot;There's a continuity there. Jimmy fit in seamlessly because he's such a smart basketball player.&quot;“We just don’t have that yet. We don’t have that connectivity where we all kind of trust and know each other … We’re going to get there.”Lakers fans were not impressed with Redick's rhetoric following their loss, saying that it was all just excuses for their poor performance in the season opener. Smart Punk @onlymessihasmorLINK@mcten Lame excuses 👎Larry David’s Burner @LarryDavidbkupLINK@mcten Ah yes hmm I wonder who’s job that is jjvors @jjvorsLINK@mcten Translation: we don't have the brains to beat them.Others said that the Warriors made the Lakers look like a team with no cohesion throughout their game. 🏆 Al in the Cheap Seats ⚾️🏀 @TitlesR_ForeverLINK@mcten Well, that’s accurate. Golden State definitely made the Lakers look like 10 dudes that have never played togetherAmare S @AmareS66010429LINK@mcten People act like GS has this 10 players from past 10 yrs, it’s literally just Dray and Steph and then lot of faces have changed.The Lakers Mug Says @LakerMugSaysLINK@mcten Working backwards isn’t going to work. Connectivity comes AFTER you’ve acquired all the correct pieces to the puzzle. Trying to “connect” a puzzle with the wrong or missing pieces is a waste of time. Until the correct pieces are assembled, expect to see more opening night resultsJJ Redick remains confident on the Lakers' progression towards the end of the seasonDespite the loss against the Warriors, JJ Redick has remained confident about the Lakers' progression throughout the season, as he envisions the team moving in a string by the end of the year. &quot;Our team, by the end of last season, had a connective brain tissue,&quot; he said. &quot;We functioned really well as a unit, whatever group was out there. We just don't have that yet. We don't have that connectivity where we all trust and know each other on both ends of the floor, we know exactly what we're doing. We're gonna get there. I'm very confident we're gonna get there.&quot;Redick is currently in his second season as the Lakers' head coach. Last year, the team finished third in the Western Conference but lost in the first round of the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Against the Warriors, Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 43 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists, while Austin Reaves added 26 points. The next best scorer was DeAndre Ayton, who had 10.The team played without LeBron James, who is expected to miss the next three to four weeks due to a sciatica injury. The Lakers will next face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 24 as they aim for their first win.