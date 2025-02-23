"JJ Redick ready for Luka's breakout" - NBA fans react to Lakers' HC pushing Luka Doncic for 'blackout episode' against Nuggets

The LA Lakers snapped their two-game skid with a 110-102 victory, improving to 2-2 since acquiring Luka Doncic. The Lakers traded a package headlined by Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Doncic earlier this month.

Heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets, Doncic had been struggling, averaging just 14.6 points with 4.0 turnovers per game, shooting an abysmal 20.8% from 3-point range after missing over a month due to a calf strain.

Looking to motivate his five-time All-NBA guard, Lakers coach JJ Redick offered words of support ahead of the game, telling reporters he was hoping for a "blackout episode" from Doncic.

"That's the Luka I know. That's the killer," Redick said (per Jovan Buha).

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Redick’s comments, eagerly anticipating a breakout game from Doncic.

"Luka 30-point triple-double incoming," one fan boldly predicted.

"40-ball incoming," another added.

"JJ Redick ready for Luka's breakout," a third fan added.

Some fans were wary of Redick’s statement, suggesting it might add pressure on Luka Doncic.

"Can't force it," one fan posted.

"Forcing it isn't going to do it. Luka isn't mentally in LA, I bet this all feels like performative pressure for him. Luka plays free when his heart is in it and when he's in the best shape. I don't think he has the game everyone expects from him tonight, but we'll see," another added.

"Can't force it, gotta let him be him and find his rhythm," another commented.

Luka Doncic leads Lakers to dominant win over Nuggets

Luka Doncic lived up to the hype, delivering the breakout performance that Lakers fans had been waiting for since the blockbuster trade.

On Saturday, Doncic put the chatter to rest, leading all scorers with 32 points on 10-for-22 shooting in a win over Denver. He connected on four of nine 3-point attempts, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out seven assists and recorded four steals.

LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura each scored 20-plus points as the Lakers’ starting lineup combined for 105 points in a 123-100 rout of the Nuggets. With the win, LA improved to 34-21, now just a half-game behind the fourth-seeded Houston Rockets in the Western Conference standings.

