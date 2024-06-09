JJ Redick remains Lakers “guy” as uncertainty over Dan Hurley’s signing looms, reporter who broke LeBron James’ 2014 and 2018 FA decisions claims

Aside from his "The Old Man and The Three" podcast, JJ Redick has been associated with the Lakers' ongoing search for a new head coach. With reports of strong interest in UConn Huskies' Dan Hurley, KTLA's David Pingalore revealed that Redick is still in prime position for the job. After a disappointing first-round exit, the organization is seeking someone to lead a culture change.

Originally, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported about JJ Redick's name being involved in the Lakers' coach hunt. Alongside Redick, Boston Celtics' assistant coach Sam Cassell is also being considered for the position due to his reputation and resume in the league.

Pingalore shared his segment on X where he highlighted the latest development involving the Lakers' hiring process.

"My NBA sources say they do not think Hurley would actually take the offer if there is one," Pingalore said. "Redick is kind of still their guy now. ... Not a greab job right now. They got a soon to be 40-year-old LeBron James, who can actually leave the summer, it's not the ideal situation to win now. ... I do not think he is the Lakers next head coach."

Meanwhile, JJ Redick lacks coaching experience in his resume, however, he played over 17 seasons in the league. He has also garnered praise for his basketball commentary through his podcast where he provides precise analysis on teams, matchups, etc.

As of now, it remains to be seen how the organization finalizes its head coaching spot.

JJ Redick addresses reports of being associated with Lakers' head coach search

During an appearance at the "GoJo and Golic" podcast, JJ Redick made it clear where his focus is at the moment amid all the head coach reports involving the Lakers.

"I would say this, my focus right now is on calling the NBA Finals," Redick said. "... My day-to-day right now is consumed with calling games, the 19 different podcasts I feel like I have [and] my obligations to all of our partners, so my focus is on the NBA Finals. In terms of Shams, that will be addressed once the season is over. I'll just say that."

It is a big step to transition to an NBA head coach position without previous coaching experience in the professional league or at the collegiate level. Interestingly, Redick remained firm with his stance on keeping the attention focused on the coverage of the NBA Finals.

With the quality of the matchup presented between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks, the last thing on JJ Redick's mind is being associated with the Lakers. As of now, Redick isn't getting ahead of himself considering that the biggest event of the season is still ongoing, the NBA Finals.