JJ Redick reveals amazing Victor Wembanyama encounter with Drake highlighting the #1 overall pick's humility

2023 number one overall pick and rookie of the year favorite Victor Wembanyama dazzled the fans with his amazing play in his maiden NBA season. However, he has remained humble and continues to embody a team-first mentality even through his personal success and one story by JJ Redick highlights this.

During Redick's guest appearance on Carmelo Anthony's podcast '7PM in Brooklyn,' Redick shared why he thought Wemby was on the same level as Steph Curry and even Tim Duncan in terms of being humble.

"The stories I've heard coming out of the [San Antonio] Spurs camp like even early in the season," Redick said. "There was a Drake concert in Austin [Texas] and [Victor Wembanyama] got asked to come up on stage cause Drake was doing that with a bunch of NBA guys.

"And Wemby was like 'Can my teammates come up on stage with me cause they're gonna be at the concert with me?' And Drake's camp was like 'no' and he's like 'then I don't wanna do it.'"

Redick continued singing praises for Wemby by asking what other teenager would decline an offer from Drake to get on stage with him before making the comparison to Curry and Duncan, referring to them as "low-maintenance" stars.

Much like Tim Duncan, who seemed allergic to the limelight, and Steph Curry, who has always displayed humility, Victor Wembanyama has remained lowkey despite having one of the greatest rookie seasons in league history.

Victor Wembanyama could become the third ROTY in San Antonio Spurs history

The 2023-24 NBA Regular season is over and Victor Wembanyama had one incredible run for his first-ever campaign. He averaged 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds in 71 games and had a league-leading 3.6 blocks per game average.

It is fair to say that with these numbers, Wemby has done everything he can to be crowned this season's Rookie of the Year. At this point, it is simply now up to the voters to make that happen.

If he wins this award, he will become only the third ROTY from the San Antonio Spurs. The other two? David Robinson won it in 1990 and Tim Duncan in 1998. Both were big men who won titles and played their entire careers for the Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama has plenty of similarities to both Robinson and Duncan, especially in the fact that all three men hold the distinction of being defensive specialists with a lethal offensive game.

The young star has some very huge shoes to fill, considering the names of the legends who came before him and winning the NBA ROTY award sets him on the right path.

