JJ Redick reveals key to Austin Reaves' success after guard breaks franchise record during Pelicans vs. Lakers

LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves is having a great fourth season in the league. His performances in recent games, notably the 124-108 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, earned him praise from coach JJ Redick.

In his postgame press conference, Redick outlined the key to Reaves' success this season. The Lakers coach highlighted Reaves' growing confidence and freedom on the court.

"I think he's just playing with a very high level of confidence right now, and I think that freedom that he's played with for most of the season, if not all the season, has just allowed him room to grow," JJ Redick said about Reaves.

"I think he continues to develop patience for when things aren't happening really for him. Just knowing that he's going to end up with 15-20 shots ... I thought last night was a great example of that offensively for him. He was terrific tonight," Redick added.

Reaves, in Friday's home win over the Pelicans, continued what has been a hot streak of 30+ points. His 30 points recorded was his fourth 30+ points recorded in his last five games for the Purple and Gold.

He is averaging 25.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists in his last 10 games for the Lakers. This made him the first Laker since Kobe in 2012 to average 25+ ppg on 50/40/90 over any 10-game span.

Austin Reaves makes Lakers history in win over Pelicans

Austin Reaves made Lakers history in the win over the New Orleans Pelicans. After the game, it was announced that Reaves is the first Laker to make 15 or more 3-pointers over a two-game span.

He passed Lakers legend Nick Van Exel for the 2nd-most 3-point shots in a season in Purple and Gold history.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50 - Source: Imagn

He joined the Lakers as an undrafted player and has grown to become an integral part of the roster. While he should be a contender for Most Improved Player, his name isn't mentioned as much, leading JJ Redick to downplay his chances as the winner.

