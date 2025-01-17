JJ Redick reveals plans for Trey Jemison after Lakers acquire 6-10, 260-lb big

The LA Lakers made an under-the-radar move to bolster their frontcourt depth, signing sophomore center Trey Jemison to a two-way contract. A day later, Lakers rookie coach JJ Redick provided insight into how he plans to incorporate the 6-foot-10, 260-pound big man into his rotation.

ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news of Jemison's signing on Wednesday, noting that he should offer LA additional "frontcourt physicality." Charania also reported that the move came at the expense of Lakers fan-favorite two-way contract guard Quincy Olivari.

While many were disappointed to see LA move on from Olivari, Redick seemingly has big plans for Jemison. Following Thursday's practice, the first-time coach commended the undrafted big man's size and toughness before touching on his expected role.

Per Redick, Jemison will receive opportunities to play power forward alongside superstar big man Anthony Davis and compete for backup center minutes.

"First of all, big body and plays extremely hard," Redick said. "... Trey gives us another body, another physical player. ... I think he's gonna have an opportunity, at times, to be out there with AD. He's gonna have an opportunity, at times, to play solo big, depending on who's available."

However, Redick didn't guarantee Jemison a set amount of playing time, clarifying that, in the meantime, Jaxson Hayes remains his squad's primary reserve center.

Before landing with the Lakers, Jemison played sparingly across 16 outings with the New Orleans Pelicans this season. He averaged 2.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.4 blocks, shooting 46.9% in 10.4 minutes per game.

However, Jemison fared much better with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies last season. Over 25 contests, including 14 starts, he averaged 6.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.1 apg and 1.1 bpg, shooting 55.1% in 22.9 mpg. So, he has proven he can be a rotation-level player when given a sizeable role.

JJ Redick says Lakers did homework on Trey Jemison's character before signing him

During Thursday's interview, JJ Redick also underscored Trey Jemison's character as a key reason for his signing.

According to Redick, LA conducted extensive background research before offering the 25-year-old prospect a two-way deal. The former sharpshooter added that the franchise's findings furthered their excitement about welcoming Jemison aboard.

"We obviously did intel on him," Redick said. "He's high character, high energy, smart player, too. High basketball IQ. Super humble. We're excited to have him."

Jemison's first chance to suit up for the Lakers (21-17) comes on Friday when they host the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets (14-27). The contest against a lesser opponent should mark an ideal time for Redick to tinker with his rotations.

