  • JJ Redick Reveals Player Training Measures after LeBron James and Lakers Headline FBI Gambling Investigation 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 24, 2025 11:46 GMT
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
The LA Lakers were named as one of four teams involved in the FBI’s investigation into illegal sports betting, where insider information was allegedly used for bets. In response, head coach JJ Redick revealed that the organization had reiterated the NBA’s anti-gambling rules to its players twice already.

During Thursday’s practice, when reporters asked about the situation, Redick explained how the team has addressed LeBron James and the remaining players:

“We had two meetings on it already. It’s obviously at the front of everyone’s awareness given the last two years.”
The news broke on Thursday morning, naming the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Toronto Raptors as the other teams under investigation. The situation escalated even further when Terry Rozier, Damon Jones, and Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups were arrested for their alleged involvement in gambling activities.

Lakers’ LeBron James faces scrutiny amid betting allegations involving Damon Jones

Thursday’s news about players, coaches, and the mafia being involved in an illegal betting scandal shook the basketball world. What made it even more surprising was seeing LeBron James’ name mentioned in the reports.

NBA insider Dan Woike provided some clarity about LeBron James’ connection to the situation, linking him to Damon Jones. Jones, a former teammate of LeBron, was among those arrested for leaking information. During the 2022-2023 season, Jones reportedly had “restricted access” to the Lakers and would share details about LeBron’s game status.

"A league source with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic that James was unaware that Jones shared information about his playing status," Wokie wrote.
“Jones wasn’t an official member of the Lakers’ coaching staff during the 2022-23 season, but he did work with James during his pregame workouts hours before tip-off. He also had access to the team’s locker room, planes and hotels.”

According to multiple reports, Jones allegedly encouraged someone to place a bet on the Milwaukee Bucks before their February 9, 2023, matchup against the Lakers.

That same night, James was added to the injury report at the last minute and ultimately sat out due to ankle soreness. With their best player sidelined, the Lakers lost 115–106.

So far, neither LeBron James nor any member of his camp has released any statement about his involvement in the headlines.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

