JJ Redick reveals real reason behind banking on Bronny James in critical game 

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick explained why Bronny James received some big minutes in the team's 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. The Lakers were gunning for their fifth straight win, but an injury to Anthony Davis derailed the team's momentum.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Redick brought in Bronny to help with the team's energy since they are playing the second game of a back-to-back. LeBron James' eldest son had a poor outing, finishing scoreless with three rebounds, one assist, one block and three turnovers.

"I maybe put him in a tough spot flying out yesterday, nationally televised game, Philly, all that stuff," Redick said according to Lakers Nation. "He didn't play well, but he's been playing great in the stay-ready games and in the G [League]. I have confidence in him."

The LA Lakers played without backup point guard Gabe Vincent, who was given a night off, along with Jarred Vanderbilt. JJ Redick brought in Bronny James in the first quarter but was overwhelmed by Tyrese Maxey, who had 42 points in their victory.

Things started well for the Lakers, with the game tied at 25 after the first quarter. However, Anthony Davis suffered an abdominal injury and had to return to the locker room to get evaluated. "AD" was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game as all went downhill from there.

The Lakers gave up 48 points in the second quarter, allowing the Philadelphia 76ers to take control of the game. There were signs of life in the second half, led by Dalton Knecht, but it wasn't enough. Turnovers were also a problem for the visitors, with 22 as a team.

LeBron James finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, but also committed eight turnovers. That means the father and son duo contributed to half of the Lakers' turnovers in the game.

Bronny James is playing great in NBA G League

Bronny James playing great in the NBA G League. (Photo: IMAGN)

Bronny James has only played in 13 games for the LA Lakers this season, spending time on the bench or in the NBA G League. James has only scored four points in the league, but is starting to get into his rhythm for the South Bay Lakers over the past few stints there.

The USC product is currently averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in seven games. He had 31 points and made five 3-point shots in his last game for South Bay against the Rip City Remix. He also had a poster dunk in the third quarter.

"Just trying to make plays for me and my teammates, all I'm trying to do," James said postgame. "It ended up being a poster dunk that energized the whole team and it went well."

Despite his struggles in the NBA, Bronny will likely gain confidence from his performances in the G League, which could translate to the next level soon.

