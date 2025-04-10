JJ Redick's first reaction to 'superhuman' Luka Doncic's emotional rollercoaster in Dallas

Luka Doncic returned to Dallas for the first time since his former team traded him to the LA Lakers in early February. The Dallas Mavericks gave him a video tribute before the showdown, prompting the crowd to give him a standing ovation. Doncic shook off the emotional start with a dazzling display that reminded fans why they demanded Mavs GM Nico Harrison's resignation.
The Slovenian came out firing, erupting for 31 points in the first half. He ended the night with 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals to lead the Lakers to a 112-97 win.
JJ Redick had this say about Luka Doncic’s first night in Dallas as a Laker superstar:
“His ability to then go perform, lights turn on, he’s teary-eyed still as we walk out on the court for the tip ball. To have the emotional resolve to then put on that kind of performance, it’s superhuman…”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
With the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Lakers playing a high stakes game, Doncic delivered once again. Instead of leading the Jason Kidd-coached team, the point guard repeatedly punished the Mavs with his scoring, playmaking and leadership. Doncic seemingly dissected Kidd’s defensive strategies at wil. The perennial MVP candidate is now 2-0 against the Mavericks since the shocking trade.
JJ Redick said the LA Lakers had Luka Doncic’s back
After a 136-120 loss to the OKC Thunder less than 24 hours ago, LeBron James told reporters they were ready for the Dallas Mavericks. The four-time MVP knew the significance of the game for Luka Doncic and vowed to do “whatever we need” to help him.
In JJ Redick’s press conference after the win over the Mavericks, he said:
“Our guys certainly had Luka’s back.”
The 40-year-old superstar backed up his promise with a 13-point fourth quarter when the Lakers stuttered. James kept the team afloat before they surged to the finish line for the much-needed win.
The emotional win in Dallas improved the Lakers’ record to 49-31 and clinched them a spot in the playoffs. Luka Doncic is headed to his first postseason as a Laker.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.