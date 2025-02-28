"JJ Redick's identified something" - NBA insider makes feelings clear on Lakers' apt defensive schemes over 20-game span

The LA Lakers were expected to witness a significant offensive boost after acquiring Luka Doncic. However, JJ Redick has also figured out a way to strengthen the Purple & Gold’s defense. Kendrick Perkins and Brian Windhorst recently highlighted this shift, praising the Lakers for holding the league’s best defensive rating over the past few weeks.

During a segment on the latest episode of NBA Today, Perkins broke down JJ Redick's unconventional defensive approach — intentionally leaving opponents open for three-pointers. As bizarre as it may seem, it’s been surprisingly effective so far.

"They're ranked number one defensively, but they're also ranked number three for giving up three pointers," Perkins said. "... The message that's being sent by the Lakers is, 'We believe that you don't have shooters. We also believe that you guys can't beat us from the 3-point line.' And it's been working."

Windhorst added that this unconventional strategy is a risky bet — one that opposing teams are likely to catch onto.

"I would argue that what's going on with the Lakers defense is one of the most important things to watch the rest of the regular season, Windhorst said. "Maybe JJ has identified something that there's too many guys who will take an open three when they shouldn't. If it works, it totally changes the paradigm for the Lakers."

By leaving below-average shooters wide open, the Lakers are essentially forcing them to take shots they’re not comfortable with, exploiting their low shooting percentages.

According to Perkins, JJ Redick's side noticeably adopted this defensive scheme, starting on January 15. Since then, the team has put together an impressive 15-4 record, with their league-best defensive rating playing a key role in their success.

LeBron James has been key for JJ Redick’s defensive improvements

LeBron James has played a crucial role in the Los Angeles Lakers' defensive resurgence. With Anthony Davis sidelined, LeBron elevated his defensive play, ensuring the team doesn’t feel the void left by their star big man. Over the past 19 games, dating back to January 15, LeBron holds the seventh-best defensive rating in the league at 105.7.

JJ Redick stated that James's defensive improvement is putting an end to the narrative that he’s conserving his energy on that side of the floor.

"LeBron is playing at an All-NBA defense level," Redick said. "He is, and now, people may have perceptions of what he is as a defender; I watch it every night. He doesn’t get scored on in isolation if teams do try to target him. He blows plays up. He’s always in the right position, shifting, recovering."

LeBron’s defensive resurgence midway through the season has even sparked a conversation about his possible first All-Defensive Team selection in a decade. If he continues to deliver at this elite level for the final 26 games, that long-awaited defensive honor could become a reality.

In addition to his 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game, James has been averaging an impressive 26.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game since January 15, strengthening his case for a remarkable 21st All-NBA Team selection.

