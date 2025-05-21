JJ Redick's podcast producer makes massive Luka Doncic 'conditioning' claim, citing Lakers HC's remarks

One of the narratives surrounding Luka Doncic following his trade to the LA Lakers and their subsequent playoff elimination has been his conditioning. Someone close to Lakers coach JJ Redick recently shared insight into how Doncic’s offseason is shaping up.

Jason Gallagher, producer of Redick’s podcast "The Old Man and the Three," shared on "The Dumb Zone" that Doncic has started his offseason with a “clean slate.”

The Slovenian is reportedly taking his conditioning issues seriously, with Gallagher citing Redick’s comment after the Lakers were ousted by the Minnesota Timberwolves from the playoffs.

"I have heard from folks that are pretty honest about the conditioning stuff or whatever that Luka has already begun to clean slate," Gallagher said. "Like starting anew, this is the most, he's already like in this mindset of changing a lot about himself.

"Now, I've heard it before, but not from specific people that have been critical of him. So I'll say that I think JJ was trying to make a point last (season). ... He was trying to make a point in the playoffs by playing five people in a half."

From 32:10 onward:

Luka Doncic was acquired by the Lakers in early February, giving the purple-and-gold faithful hope about their post-LeBron James future. However, Doncic's disappointing postseason play was a point of discussion among fans and critics alike.

Doncic has had conditioning problems for much of his career. He will need to take a page from Nikola Jokic's playbook on how to have fun during the summer while staying in playing shape heading into the season.

Blake Griffin makes honest assessment about Luka Doncic and the Lakers

Blake Griffin makes honest assessment about Luka Doncic and the Lakers. (Photo: IMAGN)

Former NBA player Blake Griffin dropped an honest assessment of the Luka Doncic and LeBron James pairing for the LA Lakers. In an interview with Bookmaker Ratings, Griffin said the Lakers’ roster wasn’t built for the playoffs.

Griffin believed that Doncic and James can play together but pointed out that Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt, as well as Dončić and Austin Reaves, are not fit to be on the court at the same time.

"They’re going to have to build that roster for the playoffs," Griffin said. "I don’t think that roster was built well for the playoffs at all.

"Luka and Austin Reaves on the floor at the same time, you watch the Wolves series, they're just going at one of them every single time. ... Can’t play Jaxson Hayes and Vanderbilt together at the same time."

The Lakers’ priority this offseason is to find a center who can run to the rim and be a legitimate lob threat.

