Following some recent changes at ESPN, JJ Redick could be in line for a big promotion. Reports have surfaced that the former NBA guard could be the new replacement for Jeff Van Gundy.

Michael McCarthy @MMcCarthyREV

via @FOS ESPN Rising Star J.J. Redick Has Thrown Elbows On-Air With @stephenasmith. The All-time Leading Scorer at Duke Is Now Emerging as Top Candidate for ESPN’s Lead NBA Game Broadcast Team, sources tell @FOS. frontofficesports.com/j-j-redick-eme… via @FOS

Over the past month, ESPN has let go of over 20 on-air personalities. Among those who have been laid off are Van Gundy and Jalen Rose.

Among the reasons why the network made these changes was to create opportunity for newer members like JJ Redick. Now, the longtime sharpshooter could become part of ESPN's lead broadcast team for NBA matchups.

Since this news surfaced, there have been mixed reactions among fans. For the most part, people are excited to see Redick get an expanded role. Following his playing days, he has built a large audience with his podcast and appearances on "First Take."

Fans are even siding with Redick over some other notable candidates. After being fired by the Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers is another name that has been connected to the openings at ESPN.

SW_Marcus @southwestfinest @LegionHoops @MMcCarthyREV That would be a better choice than adding doc rivers

DaddyRich @DaddyRich98 @LegionHoops @MMcCarthyREV Just please not full time Doris.

Logan McCuiston @LoganMcCuiston2 @LegionHoops @nomad_blcksheep @MMcCarthyREV This would be a huge W for ESPN

Matthew smith @Matthews_512 @LegionHoops @MMcCarthyREV I approve of this. I liked his commentary during the summer league! A1

Tony Potts @TonyPotts1 #nba @LegionHoops @MMcCarthyREV Makes sense. Still needs a bit of work - especially with three on the mic and the verbal dance that is a broadcast team. But JJ Redick studies, speaks the truth and is good at analysis. #espn

Aaron Milk @dairyasf @LegionHoops @MMcCarthyREV Anyone but Doris Burke, please! I'm willing you listen to 3 hours Dikembe Mutombo

優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 | Nanatsuma SZN @nijigasakilove @LegionHoops @MMcCarthyREV Someone who actually knows ball, but he’s not as funny as JVG

Along with Rivers, other possible candidates to take the position include Doris Burke and former NBA champion Richard Jefferson.

Is JJ Redick a good fit for the lead broadcast team at ESPN?

Overall, it's hard to deny that JJ Redick would be a great fit for the opening on ESPN's broadcast team. Replacing a legend like Jeff Van Gundy won't be easy, but he is a candidate that can put a fresh spin on the broadcast.

For starters, Redick is an incredible basketball mind that learned from some of the best. Along with playing for Coach K at Duke, he had multiple good coaching during his playing career. One of them being Doc Rivers with the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

By far the thing that sets Redick apart from the rest of the candidates is that he's a fresh face. All the others have been in and around broadcasting for some time now, which could be a good and bad thing. Especially for someone like Rivers, who many have turned on for the blemishes on his playoff resume.

Aside from understanding the game, Redick has also played against most of the current stars in the league. He bounced around the league for 15 years, and is only two years removed from retiring. This should allow him to give more in-depth coverage to players he played alongside and against over the years.

