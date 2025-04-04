JJ Redick sends blunt message on Warriors hunting Luka Doncic

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick made his feelings clear on Luka Doncic's forgettable performance on Thursday. The superstar guard had 19 points on 6-17 shooting from the field and 0-6 from the deep. His off-night hurt the Lakers as they fell 123-116 to the Golden State Warriors.

Speaking to reporters after the loss, Redick minced no words when addressing Doncic's poor shooting.

"Wasn't his night"

On the game front, the Lakers trio of LeBron James (33 points, five rebounds and nine assists), Austin Reaves (31 points, six rebounds and three assists) and Rui Hachimura (24 points, six rebounds and three assists). The loss sees the Lakers slip to 46-30 and fourth in the West, with the Denver Nuggets leapfrogging them with a 47-30 record.

It will be interesting to see how Luka Doncic bounces back in the next game as he looks to shrug off his dismal outing against the Warriors.

JJ Redick gets candid on the Lakers' playoff mentality

In the same presser, JJ Redick got candid about the Lakers' playoff mentality. With six games left in the regular season, the HC believes the Purple and Gold are yet to flip the switch as the postseason nears.

"We're still building it. We're not there."

The Lakers have been impressive in patches throughout the season but have had the kind of defeats that sent them into a slump. Up next, they play the New Orleans Pelicans at home on the second night of their back-to-back. They face a stern test when they hit the road for a three-game trip starting against the OKC Thunder.

It remains to be seen if Redick can get his players motivated and ready as the Lakers gear up for a tough stretch of games to end the regular season.

