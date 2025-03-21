JJ Redick sends heartfelt message to LeBron James and wife Savannah James on Bronny's growth - "Says a lot"

JJ Redick has been impressed with LeBron James and his wife Savannah James for raising Bronny James well. The Lakers coach heaped praise on the couple's teachings to their eldest son, who has been composed throughout the adversity he's faced because of his name.

Ad

Bronny has been subject to stark criticism since he entered the NBA. From talks around nepotism to his value as an NBA player, he's heard it all. However, he's silenced the noise momentarily with a career-high 17 points against the Bucks. After that encouraging performance, coach Redick hailed Bronny and his parents, saying:

"I texted Bron in May, I was not the coach. I was an NBA analyst and podcaster at that time and I texted Bron and I was like, 'Man, Bronny has his head on straight, like he gets it.'

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And since day one, I have just been impressed with the person that he is and to deal with frankly, bulls**t, because of who his dad is and just keep a level head about it, and be a class act, says a lot about him, says a lot about that family and the way Savannah and LeBron have raised him."

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With six players, including his father, LeBron James, on the sidelines, Bronny James had the license and minutes to get his reps in. He optimized that with 10-shot attempts, making seven, including 2 of 4 from 3. Bronny added three rebounds and five assists. He was tied for the most points and assists on the team.

JJ Redick not surprised by Bronny James' career night

JJ Redick wasn't surprised how Bronny James kept his composure in a meaningful game and ended as the team's highest scorer and assist-getter. The Lakers coach was glad to see the rookie's development after he put in the work in the G League and his play during end-game situations with the Lakers.

Ad

"We have obviously monitored him in the G," JJ Redick said. "Feel like he's, in these sort of end-game situations, when he's got a chance to play with us he's been really good. So, not surprised by tonight."

Redick believes Bronny's confidence has been growing. The rookie coach pointed out the next step for the 55th pick was to excel as a high-level conditioned athlete who could become an average to good 3-point shooter, as that would help Bronny have an impact on an NBA team in the long run.

JJ Redick noted Bronny's physical tools, handles and the foundation he has to get there, so it's only a matter of time for the 55th pick to excel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback