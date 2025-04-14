JJ Redick shares first thoughts as Lakers draw Timberwolves in first round of 2025 playoffs

JJ Redick and the LA Lakers will play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. L.A. wrapped up their 2024-25 NBA season on Sunday, which ended in a 109-81 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Despite the loss, they remained in third spot in the Western Conference standings, giving them home-court advantage in the first round. They will go up against the Timberwolves, who got the No. 6 seed after beating the Utah Jazz 116-105.

Against the Blazers, the Los Angeles team was led by rookie Dalton Knecht, who had 27 points. Redick didn't play the team's starters and opted to rest them before the playoffs.

After the game, Redick revealed his initial thoughts on matching up against the Wolves in the first round.

"Very difficult opponent," Redick said about Minnesota. "They've played as well as anyone, lately. [I] believe [they] are one of four teams in the top 10 in offense and defense. They present a lot of problems.

A reporter had a follow-up question about the Lakers' season series against the Wolves. The last time the two teams played against each other was in February, and the Lakers won, 111-102. That was the only time the Purple & Gold team played Minnesota since trading for Doncic.

Redick was asked about the preparation for Los Angeles with Doncic's addition.

"We had games that last six or seven weeks where we hadn't played the teams since AD was on the team, didn't have Luka [Doncic]. We have a way of prepping based on previous games, previous games against Luka."

Lakers' Luke Doncic has experience playing against the Timberwolves

The upcoming first-round series against the Timberwolves will be both JJ Redick's and Luka Doncic's first playoff series with the Lakers. However, Doncic has experience playing against the Wolves in the postseason.

Luka played Minnesota in the Western Conference finals last year. With the Slovenian star leading the way, the Dallas Mavericks outlasted Minnesota in five games to reach the NBA Finals.

During that five-game stretch, Doncic proved that he's one of the best offensive players in the game. The five-time All-Star averaged 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.2 steals. The 6-foot-6 guard was unstoppable and even captured two triple-doubles.

In Game 2, Doncic had 32 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists on 45.5 percent shooting from deep. In Game 4, he had a similar performance with 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

