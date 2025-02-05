JJ Redick shares honest feelings on relationship with Luka Doncic as new Lakers era dawns

JJ Redick spoke to the media following the stunning trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic. When asked about his thoughts about the trade, Redick empathized with the players involved in the blockbuster deal. Redick also spoke highly of Davis, Max Christie and Jalen-Hood Schifino after working with them as a first-time head coach.

The former ESPN analyst also had this to say about his relationship with their new superstar:

“Luka and I were teammates. I would say we have a friendship, mutual respect. You then have to figure out how to have a working relationship as a player-coach. Both he and I are committed to that.

“I had a great conversation with him and subsequent conversations. I’m excited to build [on] that and that’s different than going on a podcast. Luka knows me and how I operate.”

Luka Doncic was in his third season in the NBA when JJ Redick signed with the Dallas Mavericks in 2020. Redick played 13 games before hanging up his jersey to concentrate on his podcasting. Luka Magic eventually became one of Redick’s guests in “The Old Man and the Three” podcast.

Redick already made it clear that his next journey with Doncic will be significantly more than just a quick sharing of thoughts in a podcast. If things work as planned, they could help the LA Lakers challenge for the championship.

JJ Redick calls coaching Luka Doncic a “once in a lifetime” opportunity

The LA Lakers had their first practice on Monday after GM Rob Pelinka traded Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic. While overseeing the team’s scrimmage, JJ Redick briefly spoke to the media and reacted to the shocking deal:

(:16 mark)

“A lot of mixed emotions, particularly around the loss of family members. AD [Davis], Max [Christie] and Jalen [Schifino] were part of our family and then there is also the excitement of getting a Luka Doncic and adding Maxi [Kleber] and Markieff [Morris].

“As much as we can hyperbolize this trade as the craziest trade in sports history, it really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to trade for Luka’s caliber in his prime.”

Luka Doncic is 25 years old, nine years younger than LeBron James when the four-time MVP signed with the LA Lakers in 2018. Doncic has not even reached his prime yet. The Slovenian is poised to become the face of the franchise once King James retires or plays for another team.

JJ Redick and Doncic could form a partnership for years in the Lakers’ quest to win more championships.

