JJ Redick signing with Lakers a "matter of when not if": Report

JJ Redick and the LA Lakers could be on a converging path as rumors and reports of Redick filling the head coaching vacancy in LA continue to swell. NBA Insiders and Lakers reporters are backing up these rumors.

Lakers insider Anthony Irwin who writes for Lakers Daily, supported the claims, stating he heard only positive notes from Redick’s interview for the job. Irwin also said he was ready to “just about claim” that Redick will be heading the bench for the Lakers next season.

“It is just a matter of when, not if, that this gets announced,” Irwin said.

NBA Insider Marc Stein gave further credence to the story:

“More smoke to support the idea that ESPN’s JJ Redick is indeed the leading candidate for the Lakers head coaching job, rumbles about possible staff targets have already begin to circulate." (Via marcstein.substack.com)

According to Stein, Redick is already in the process of assembling a potential staff. He may be considering bringing in some former Lakers and former NBA head coaches to support him on the bench.

“League sources say fellow search candidates, Sam Cassell of Boston and James Borrego of New Orleans would be prime candidates for Redick's staff as well as an expected run to bring Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley back to Laker land."

Carmelo Anthony casts doubts on JJ Redick’s potential as Lakers coach

Many are sharing their opinions as JJ Redick is rumored to be the frontrunner for the Lakers head coaching vacancy. Former basketball player Carmelo Anthony discussed this as well on his podcast “7 pm in Brooklyn."

Anthony is not sure about whether JJ Redick is the right fit for LA. He has doubts about players who recently retired jumping straight into head coaching roles.

"I mean a lot of times it don't pan out," Anthony said. "I mean if you look at guys who have been in situations where they went straight from playing to coaching. I mean you look at Jason Kidd left us went straight to Brooklyn.

"I had just played against Derek Fisher four months ago and he was my head coach. You know what I mean? It was like those type of situations that haven't worked out for whatever reason, they haven't worked out?"

Anthony used other examples of past players jumping straight into head coaching roles, mentioning Jason Kidd and Derek Fisher.

Kidd is currently leading the Dallas Mavericks to the precipice of an NBA Finals trip. However, he struggled in his first job as a head coach with the Brooklyn Nets. Kidd went 44-38 in his first season but then orchestrated a trade to the Milwaukee Bucks after a power struggle in Brooklyn. He was then fired after three and a half years in Milwaukee, failing to advance past the first round of the playoffs.

Similarly, Fisher struggled during his time with the New York Knicks, posting a record of 40-96 and being fired in this second season.

