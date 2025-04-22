JJ Redick singles out glaring issue in Lakers' brutal loss to Timberwolves ahead of Game 2

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick faced reporters on Monday following team practice in preparation for Game 2 of their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Redick shared the issue they faced in their shocking 117-95 loss in Game 1.

The first-year coach pointed out that the team's overall effort and offensive organization were to blame for their poor performance on Saturday. It was something they discussed for Monday's practice ahead of tomorrow's Game 2 back at Crypto.com Arena.

"Our early offense stuff, like any team’s, it’s the same sh*t," Redick said. “It’s remarkable how many possessions we had four guys, three, four guys at halfcourt with 15 on the clock. Like literally just bunched up together at half court. So that's what it means to be organized."

It's a make-or-break Game 2 for JJ Redick and the LA Lakers on Tuesday night. They wouldn't want to be down 0-2 heading into Minnesota for Games 3 and 4. They were the favorites entering the series, but their performance in Game 1 was concerning.

Luka Doncic played tremendously for the purple and gold, while LeBron James and Austin Reaves were underwhelming. The Lakers could get away with James and Austin playing subpar if the role players contributed more on both ends of the floor.

The Timberwolves also deserved credit for going out there and playing great team basketball. They didn't let the Lakers dictate the rhythm of the game, plus they were shooting the lights out. It's unsustainable, but they have the personnel to pull off the upset.

JJ Redick had their best practice in months ahead of Game 2

JJ Redick had their best practice in months ahead of Game 2. (Photo: IMAGN)

JJ Redick and LeBron James credited the Minnesota Timberwolves' physicality in Game 1, which threw off the LA Lakers entirely. James appears ready for Tuesday's important matchup, while Redick was happy with what he saw from his team in Monday's practice.

Redick called it the best practice his team has had in months, which is good to hear ahead of Game 2. It's also worrying to a degree since players are supposed to be locked in for the playoffs, and their lack of effort in Game 1 was not a good sign.

"We had our best practice we’ve had in months," Redick said, according to Silver Screen and Roll. "They played live for a very extended period of time."

Game 2 of the Lakers-Timberwolves series is scheduled for Tuesday at the Crypto.com Arena. Tipoff time is 10 p.m. EST.

