JJ Redick and Steve Kerr team up to provide guidance to team devastated by California wildfires

JJ Redick and Steve Kerr joined forces to help the Palisades Charter High School boys basketball team after they endured difficult situations during the wildfires that affected the area

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the two coaches spent time with the Dolphins after Redick's LA Lakers won against Kerr's Golden State Warriors on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. After the game, the high school players hung out with the two NBA coaches in a private lounge.

Redick rented a house in Pacific Palisades and he drove past the high school on his way to work. Unfortunately, the house burned, bringing him closer to the community.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As for Kerr, he graduated from Palisades High in 1983 and revealed that his mother, Ann, lost her home in the fires. Although they went through tough times, the Dolphins remain together and have a special connection with each other.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Their relationship improved after they went through the difficult time, with the team's coach saying that they are "family."

“I learned that they’re their family,” Palisades Charter coach Jeff Bryant said. “And they are relentless. They’re brothers. And they’re going to fight the fight. There was a community once before. There will be a community again.”

Redick and Kerr gifted the team Kobe Bryant's signature shoes and Warriors gear while allowing them some time on TV media coverage. Although the year didn't start well for the players, they're still pushing and playing hard on the court to try and bring the Dolphins to the playoffs.

JJ Redick had fun reaction to watching Luka Doncic sitting on his bench

After the LA Lakers traded for Luka Doncic in a blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, JJ Redick was excited to reunite with Luka, who he played with in 2021.

Redick had the chance to coach the Slovenian star on Monday, as the Lakers clashed with the Utah Jazz. He was caught enjoying having Doncic on his bench while Austin Rivers scored a career-high 45 points against the Indiana Pacers to secure a 124-117 win.

Expand Tweet

Redick has big plans for Doncic on the Lakers, and if the star guard can stay healthy, the team will likely make a lot of noise for a long time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback