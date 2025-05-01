JJ Redick storms out of press conference over 'weird assumption' from reporter - “Are you saying that cause’ I am inexperienced?”

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick did not make a substitution in the second half of Game 4 on Sunday. The first-time head coach stuck with his starters in the last 24 minutes in the Lakers’ 116-113 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Redick’s team is on the verge of a first-round playoff exit after wilting in Minnesota three nights ago.

When asked by a reporter if he would rely on his assistant coaches for help in substitutions, Redick responded:

“Are you saying that cause' I’m inexperienced and that was an inexperienced decision that I made? You think I don’t talk to my assistants about substitutions every single timeout? … That’s a weird assumption.”

The reporter noted that some NBA head coaches rely on assistant coaches concerning substitutions. Redick emphasized that he does the same thing before walking out of the press conference.

In the second half of Game 4, JJ Redick kept LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith on the floor the entire time. Jaxson Hayes, who opened the game at center, played only four minutes. Finney-Smith, James and Hachimura anchored the backline following Redick's trend of playing without a big man in the middle.

The strategy worked in the third quarter as the LA Lakers dominated the Timberwolves 36-23 to take a 94-84 lead entering the final 12 minutes. Anthony Edwards and Co. turned the table on the Lakers in the fourth period, winning the quarter 32-19. The late surge pushed the Timberwolves to a 116-113 win.

Fans react to JJ Redick walking out of his press conference

With the LA Lakers' season at stake, basketball fans have been waiting for Game 5 to start. JJ Redick walking out of his press conference quickly created a buzz on social media, prompting fans to react:

"That was a silly question. Storming out though... Show some restraint JJ"

One fan said:

"I'm tired of his dramatic a**. This isn't Glory Road."

Another fan added:

"His assistants are more experienced than him and I doubt they would play a 40 year old without rest."

@BullsNationOZ continued:

"JJ in his feelings because he’s learning doing 3 podcasts with LeBron isn’t enough to get you out of the first round "

@flimsymink commented:

"Seems like someone is a bit insecure/defensive lol"

The Lakers are desperate for a win. Redick and his assistant coaches could try anything to stave off an early vacation. Only time will tell if the former NBA analyst would stick to his Game 4 strategy of keeping the same players for the entire second half.

