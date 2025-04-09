JJ Redick takes shot at officials after Luka Doncic's ejection ruins Lakers vs. Thunder game

Luka Doncic getting ejected from the LA Lakers-OKC Thunder showdown on Tuesday dominated the headlines after the game. Lakers coach JJ Redick took a shot at officials for ruining a good contest between two of the top three teams in the Western Conference.

Speaking to reporters, Redick had a subtle dig at the officials for how they handled the Doncic technical foul and ejection, as well as several questionable calls after it happened.

The coach wasn't happy that a referee had put a great game on the back burner because of a terrible decision.

"It was a great game," Redick said, according to Lakers Nation's Ryan Ward. "That, unfortunately, didn't get to sort of finish out the way that I think every basketball fan would want because of some decision-making on some individual parts."

Luka Doncic was ejected at the 7:40 mark of the fourth quarter with the game tied at 108. The call gave the OKC Thunder the momentum they needed to dominate and earn a 136-120 win.

Doncic was initially called for a technical foul in the third quarter, so his second one meant an automatic disqualification. However, he argued that he was talking back to a fan, Jeremy Price, and not to referee J.T. Orr.

Orr is the same official who called his first technical foul, so some are questioning the official's decision and quick whistle. He also called a technical on Jarred Vanderbilt for looking at Alex Caruso after blocking his shot. He then missed a clear foul on Austin Reaves before Tony Brothers stepped in and made the right call.

Jarred Vanderbilt also made some comments about J.T. Orr after the game, so a fine for him and coach Redick appears on the horizon.

Luka Doncic comments on his ejection, talks about fan interaction

Luka Doncic comments on his ejection, talks about fan interaction. (Photo: IMAGN)

Luka Doncic was talking trash at Jeremy Price, a fan of the OKC Thunder sitting at courtside.

In his postgame press conference, Doncic confirmed that he was talking smack to the fans and not the officials. He won't complain about fans and get them thrown out, while saying referees don't have anything to do in that situation.

"I never got a fan ejected, never, but if you’re gonna talk, I’m gonna talk back like always," Doncic said. 'That had nothing to do with the ref."

LeBron James even called the situation "weird" and was not happy that it ruined their chances of winning the game.

