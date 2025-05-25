  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jonathan Kuminga
  • “JK can only lose here” - Draymond Green makes feelings clear on Steve Kerr’s blunt message to Jonathan Kuminga

“JK can only lose here” - Draymond Green makes feelings clear on Steve Kerr’s blunt message to Jonathan Kuminga

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified May 25, 2025 00:25 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
Draymond Green makes feelings clear on Steve Kerr’s blunt message to Jonathan Kuminga - Image Source: Imagn

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn’t mince words when discussing Jonathan Kuminga’s place in his rotation, and Draymond Green made his feelings clear on his coach’s comments about the young forward.

Ad

Speaking to Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard, Kerr described Kuminga’s role as a “tricky” situation:

“Jonathan obviously is gifted and wants to play a bigger role and wants to play more, and for me, I’ve been asked to win. And right now, he’s not a guy who I can say I’m going to play 38 minutes with the roster that we have.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On his podcast, Draymond Green weighed in, expressing understanding for Kerr’s reasoning while also offering guidance to Jonathan Kuminga.

“One thing that he's shown as a coach is he’s going to make the decision that he thinks is best regardless of what it comes with,” Green said. “We're talking about the same legend that didn't play Jayson Tatum in the Olympics and dealt with all the flak that came with that.
Ad
“But at the end, to his point, his ultimate goal is to win. And they won the gold medal, and that's what he set out to do. But you, JK, you got to make the best decision for you. But Steve Kerr is one of the greatest coaches of all time and JK can only lose here if he says something back."
Ad

Check out his comments from 32:04 onwards:

youtube-cover
Ad

After Steph Curry sustained an injury early in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State turned to Jonathan Kuminga for offense, and he logged his longest stretch of minutes since March. But the plan fell flat as the Warriors proceeded to lose four straight and were eliminated from the playoffs.

Still, Kuminga produced in Curry’s absence, putting up 20.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Report details why Jonathan Kuminga's role with Warriors diminished

Fans have long questioned Jonathan Kuminga’s reduced playing time under Steve Kerr, and The Ringer’s Logan Murdock recently revealed a possible explanation.

Ad
“Despite his talent, Kuminga’s propensity to look for his shot at the expense of the flow of Golden State’s offense has irked the coaching staff,” Murdock reported.

He cited team sources who recalled a late-season game against the Trail Blazers, where Kerr was reportedly livid after Kuminga continually bypassed Curry to create his offense.

Speculation is now swirling that a split may be imminent, with many around the league expecting Kuminga to either leave outright or be moved in a sign-and-trade this offseason.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications