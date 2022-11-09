Joakim Noah reveals he tried to recruit LeBron James for Chicago Bulls as Chris Bosh was close to Bulls: "If Chris Bosh came in Chicago, do they go to Miami do they stay"

Joakim Noah joined JJ Redick to dive deeper into a situation regarding him, Chris Bosh, LeBron James, and Dwayne Wade.

Noah recalls the lengths he would go to in trying to make the Bulls the best squad they could be. That included an attempt to recruit LeBron James and Dwayne Wade from Miami.

Prior to the 2010 season that birthed the big three in Miami, of LeBron, Bosh, and D Wade, Noah attempted to build his own super team.

Joakim was under the impression that Chris Bosh was coming to Chicago and he believed that LeBron and D Wade would probably follow.

Noah outlined:

“If Chris Bosh came in Chicago, do they go to Miami? Do they stay?”

If Bosh had joined Joakim, it is possible that LeBron and Wade would have followed him. Bringing a championship back to Chicago would have been big.

Joakim believed Bosh was making a definite move to the Bulls.

He elaborates:

“I’m thinking they’re coming to Chicago … Chris Bosh basically told me, ‘Yo, I’m coming to Chicago.’”

If LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwayne Wade joined Joakim Noah in Chicago, the Bulls would have arguably become superstar contenders again for the first time in a while.

The lack of commitment from Bosh showed to Joakim Noah as a diss, due to him believing it was a definite happening.

Noah stated the lengths he went for Chicago:

“I tried to recruit all of them … Whatever it took to get the Bulls better, I was doing it … Yes, I did try to recruit LeBron. Yes, I did try to recruit D Wade”

Instead, LeBron James moved to Miami with Chris Bosh and Wade. The trio went onto win back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013. Joakim Noah was left in the dust.

One can only imagine how Noah felt going forward. Beating Miami was probably one of his biggest tasks onward.

Joakim Noah versus the Miami Heat big 3

The move by Chris ultimately left Noah with a sour taste, starting a sort of rivalry between the two players. Though nothing ever escalated, the animosity was probably looming.

Not only did Bosh go onto win those two championships in Miami, but the Heat ended the Bulls postseason multiple times during their run.

Chicago lost to Miami in five games in the 2011 Eastern Conference finals.

In 2013, the Bulls made it into the second round only to lose to Miami in five games yet again.

As a result, Noah was unable to win a ring during his time in the league. Joakim did manage two All-Star selections and a Defensive Player of the Year during the 2013-14 season, but the Chris Bosh move ultimately gouged him of a championship.

There is a large chance if LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwayne Wade teamed up with Joakim that the Bulls would have won their first title since the 90s.

