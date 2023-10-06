"Jockstrap sniff Giannis": NBA analyst debunks claims, asserting Giannis Antetokounmpo played pivotal role in Jrue Holiday trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been forcing the Milwaukee Bucks to make a move this off-season and he got it as the team traded Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard. With all that transpired, the media narrative right now is that the former league MVP didn't have a role in getting Holiday traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.

When the trade happened, Antetokounmpo spoke about the point guard who has been part of the team's championship core in 2021.

“We’re definitely gonna miss him…He’s always going to be a champion forever. He’s always going to be my friend, the best person I’ve ever met." said Antetokounmpo during the Bucks media day.

Now that the trade is done and Damian Lillard is in, the Bucks did what Giannis requested and that is to improve the roster. They got that in spades with Lillard coming in to replace Holiday who has been often injured.

NBA fans have applauded the Bucks' move yet failed to acknowledge that Antetokounmpo never had a hand to trade away Jrue Holiday.

"I'm not even saying that Giannis would have been like 'No don't do that. Keep Jrue'. All I said was for y'all to believe that they didn't even consult Giannis, it's naive. You're being naive. That's what you're doing," said Big Ox of the Player's Choice show.

The podcast host even compared Giannis Antetokounmpo to LeBron James on how they are treated when a player gets traded. Furthermore, the four-time NBA champion didn't get a fair shake in media treatment when moves were made surrounding him.

"Every time someone gets traded on LeBron's team, you won't hear that the GM's doing his job. Y'all refuse to hear that. 'No, it's LeGM. He runs this. He runs that.' But when golden boy Giannis-- the difference is that y'all jockstrap sniff Giannis and so he can do no wrong," Big Ox adds.

Money is not important for Giannis Antetokounmpo in re-signing with the Bucks

With the Milwaukee Bucks granting Giannis Antetokounmpo's request, they should expect the former league MVP to sign a contract extension. However, the 7-time All-Star is willing to wait until next summer to put everything in stone.

“I don’t remember where I said it, but I said it did not make sense to sign a contract right now because money isn’t important, but a lot of f—— money is important, so I’m going to sign it next year,” said Antetokoumpo on media day.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to earn $45.6 million for the 2023-24 season and has another guaranteed $48.7 the following year. He has a player option for $51.9 for the 2024-26 season and that can be extended if the former NBA DPOY signs a new deal with the Bucks.