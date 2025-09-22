Joe Budden’s co-host demands NBA investigation into Jalen Brunson’s $156.5 million deal amid Kawhi Leonard drama

Jalen Brunson took a massive pay cut from the New York Knicks this offseason, signing a four-year $156.5 million deal, about $12 million less than what he could have signed. Brunson's contract was considered one of the most team-friendly for the value he brings to the squad. However, Brunson's deal has now raised some eyebrows, amid the Kawhi Leonard investigation, after reports of him and the LA Clippers circulated about their circumvention of the salary cap. According to Joe Budden's podcast co-host Marc Lamont Hill, the league should also look into Brunson's deal, as a potential under-the-table deal could have been done to fulfill the salary cut. &quot;I think they should look at Knicks,&quot; Hill said. &quot;I feel like that's a good place to start. Big market...but Jalen Brunson is at a very team-friendly deal...I'm just saying, let's look at the Knicks.&quot;The Clippers have been accused of giving Leonard financial perks outside of his declared salary with the team through payments from an environmental company that was also tied to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. The NBA has since launched an investigation after its development surfaced from insider Pablo Torre's podcast early this month. Brunson's salary cut is a crucial tool in building a competitive roster around the All-Star guard, allowing the team to re-sign his co-stars Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns without hitting the dreaded second apron. Brunson led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals last season after dethroning the then-champions Boston Celtics in the second round. Brunson averaged 26.0 points and 7.3 assists per game last season, becoming the team's go-to guy, especially in the clutch. Jalen Brunson believes the Knicks are capable of reaching higher ceilingThe Eastern Conference has been considered wide open for next year, following numerous injuries and departures of stars from top contenders. With such a predicament, the Knicks are among the few squads believed to have a shot at winning the conference.For Brunson, the team will never be satisfied with just a fesity playoff run as they aim for a bigger goal next season. “Hopefully, we don’t go into the season thinking we’re just going to jump back into the Eastern Conference Finals,” Brunson said. “We need to go through the process again, continue to get better, and fight to get over that hump.”He also feels the team's chemistry will play a major role next season. “The best part about our team is the chemistry we’ve built and the relationships we’ve created. A lot of people help us on this journey, and to be able to be where we are now, it’s nothing to be satisfied about,” Brunson said. The Knicks had a coaching change this offseason, firing Tom Thibodeau before hiring Mike Brown.