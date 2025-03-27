Joe Budden's co-podcaster slams LeBron James for not uplifting smaller podcast through Stephen A. Smith rant

LeBron James continues to make the rounds online. However, it has nothing to do with his game-winner against the Indiana Pacers or his playoff push with the LA Lakers.

The talk of the hour has been centered around his ongoing beef with ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, which he continued to address in his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

That's why Joe Budden's co-podcaster, Ray Daniels, didn't like the way he handled the situation. Daniels believes he should've talked about it on a smaller podcast to help them grow:

"Here's why I say it was a sucker move. He should've gone to a smaller podcast," Daniels said. "You're LeBron James; you could've did a f**king kid podcast, on the street, you would've changed that kid's life."

The Pat McAfee Show is one of the most popular in sports. Even so, using their platform to take shots at other ESPN colleagues was an unorthodox shot.

James also poked fun at Smith on social media after the ESPN personality claimed that he would've 'swung at him' if he had hit him during their altercation a couple of weeks ago.

LeBron James picks up a fight with Brian Windhorst

In the same appearance, James called out Brian Windhorst, who has covered his career dating back to his days in high school:

“I’ve seen Brian Windhorst on one of these shows not too long ago — This guy says he's like my f**king best friend. These guys are just weird," the four-time NBA champion said.

Windhorst has never gone on the record to say that they're best friends, and he even acknowledged that they didn't have much of a relationship since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers:

“I haven’t really communicated with him much at all in the last few years,” Windhorst said in August 2022. “First of all, the pandemic happened so we weren’t doing in-person interviews. In years past, I’ve messaged with him, but we’ve both kind of moved on. LeBron doesn’t have personal relationships like that with reporters. He hasn’t in a long time.”

Windhorst is one of the most respected insiders in the industry, and he's uplifted James and helped grow his legacy and legend even before he became an NBA player. He hasn't responded to these comments yet.

