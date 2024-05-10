Joe Budden sides with Jayson Tatum over Anthony Edwards while dissecting Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef

When it comes to some of the most exciting young players to watch today in the NBA, look no further than Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards. Interestingly, debates have arisen regarding which of the two players will become the next face of the league. Rapper Joe Budden favored the Boston Celtics star Tatum as the topic came up on his "The Joe Budden Podcast."

It was an interesting discussion to be tackled in the podcast, considering that they were dissecting the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, which one can argue is also related to the fierce competition involved in their own craft.

"(1:07:08) I'm going with whoever listens to the podcast," Budden said. "So, Tatum."

Meanwhile, singer Emanny sided with Anthony Edwards. At the same time, fellow podcast hosts Antwan Marby and Lamar Burney picked Celtics forward Jayson Tatum as they considered his taller stature as opposed to the "Ant-Man." Hilariously, Budden sided with Jayson Tatum due to the reason that he is one of the many listeners of his podcast.

There's no denying that the next phase of the stars in the league is happening right before the eyes of the fans with veterans such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry playing in the twilight years of their career. With the rise of young and electric players in the NBA today, several have a strong case to make for the top crown.

Regarding Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards, their production and the resumes speak for themselves. These stars are not on the rise anymore, they have arrived and they are more than hungry for the throne.

Aside from siding with Jayson Tatum, Joe Budden is rocking with the Villanova trio from the New York Knicks

Despite rolling with Jayson Tatum for the sole reason that he listens to "The Joe Budden Podcast," the rapper is a New York Knicks fan, considering that is where he grew up. With how impressive the Knicks have been in this year's postseason, Emanny pointed out the team's untapped potential as they were still in need of another star to be paired alongside Jalen Brunson.

"(1:06:34) I can't wait until ya'll get somebody," Emanny said. "When ya'll get a second option, like a real second option, ya'll going to be a problem.

However, the podcast host was not having it as he wanted the former Villanova teammates (Brunson, Hart and DiVincenzo) not to be slept on.

"(1:06:40) Alright but don't disrespect the Villanova boys," Budden said. "Don't disrespect the Villanova boys."

Emanny didn't feel too confident about Julius Randle's future with the New York Knicks, considering how the competition in the league continues to stack up each season.

Joe Budden doesn't see much difference between Kelly Oubre Jr. and TJ McConnell when it comes to guarding Jalen Brunson

Budden also shared his relief for the New York Knicks overcoming the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, due to the persistent defense of Kelly Oubre Jr. towards Jalen Brunson.

He also said that the Pacers guard TJ McConnell's defense against the Knicks guard in the second-round series isn't much different.

"(1:06:12) Oh it felt good not to see Kelly Oubre tall beautiful a** out there watching a Knick game," Budden said. "He's a killer. It felt good to see him not guard Jalen Brunson for a change but TJ McConnell for a change don't make you feel no better. Jesus, he's annoying. He's nice. He lit us up last night."

Nevertheless, Budden still wanted to credit McConnell as one of the toughest competitors in the league, despite his size disadvantage.