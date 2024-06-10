Joe Mazzulla offers major injury update on Kristaps Porzingis after Celtics center gives massive scare to Boston faithful in Game 2

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla offered an update on star center Kristaps Porzingis' leg injury after Boston beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-98 to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals on Sunday. Porzingis gave a massive scare to Celtics fans when he was taken out of the game midway through the fourth quarter.

However, when he was asked if he had any concerns about Porzingis suffering another injury setback in the playoffs, Mazzulla said:

"Zero. He's good," Mazzulla said.

Kristaps Porzingis appeared to aggravate calf injury in Game 2

With 6:21 left in Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, Kristaps Porzingis seemed to have sustained an injury to his right leg.

The Celtics center may have suffered the injury while contesting for a defensive rebound against the Mavericks' P.J. Washington.

Porzingis grimaced with pain but continued to fight for another two minutes. He grimaced with pain but continued to fight for another two minutes as he hobbled while struggling to run up and down the court.

Boston coach Joe Mazzulla had to make a call on whether to keep Kristaps Porzingis on the floor with the game headed to crunch time. Mazzulla took him out and replaced him with Al Horford with 4:40 remaining.

Before getting forced out, Porzingis scored 12 points, grabbed four rebounds, and had two blocks in 23 minutes.

Porzingis returned in Game 1 of the NBA Finals after missing 11 straight playoff games this year. Porzingis strained his right calf during their first-round series against the Miami Heat and missed the subsequent two rounds of the playoffs.

On his return, Porzingis caught fire and helped the Boston Celtics win Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks, 107-89, contributing 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks. He also shot well, going 8-of-13, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range in Game 1.

