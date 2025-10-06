Joe Mazzulla ‘out of his mind’ with brutal training methods as he looks to transform new-look Celtics

Jaylen Brown revealed during an Instagram livestream that Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has been conducting a brutal training regimen in training camp.The 2024 NBA Finals MVP shared some details on Monday.&quot;Training camp Joe is Mazzulla is out of his mind,&quot; Brown said. &quot;I don't even play for basketball team, I play for a track team. We have been just been running, I am not complaining because a part of this is like what I wanted.&quot;The forward said that he always wanted to be a part of a fast offense where players need to run a lot. However, he mentioned that Mazzulla took it to a whole other level. Brown called the training camp &quot;crazy&quot; as there are no fouls during practice sessions.&quot;People have been so unbelieveably tired at the end of each practice, Brown said. &quot;It has been crazy, but we are getting there. It takes time to build.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrown also mentioned that Boston lost veterans Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Luke Kornett and Jrue Holiday during the offseason. He added that Mazzulla and the team are working on integrating the rookies and young players into the system.Jaylen Brown provides big injury update on Celtics star Jayson Tatum: &quot;He's on some Wolverine sh**&quot;During another segment of his livestream, Jaylen Brown dropped an injury update on his teammate, Jayson Tatum. The six-time All-Star ruptured his Achilles during the second round of last season's playoffs.Boston went on to lose the series to the New York Knicks 4-2. However, according to Brown, Tatum might return early.&quot;Jt (Jayson Tatum) look great though,&quot; Brown said. &quot;I am not gonna lie, I have never seen anybody recover so fast from an Achilles injury. &quot;Shoutout to JT. JT is superhuman. He is on some Wolverine sh**.&quot;Brown explained that with advancements in technology, he believes that no injury is career-threatening anymore. He also said that anyone can recover from any injury if they put in the work and maintain a good diet.