Joe Mazzulla ‘out of his mind’ with brutal training methods as he looks to transform new-look Celtics

By Avi Shravan
Published Oct 06, 2025 21:50 GMT
Joe Mazzulla 'out of his mind' with brutal training methods

Jaylen Brown revealed during an Instagram livestream that Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has been conducting a brutal training regimen in training camp.

The 2024 NBA Finals MVP shared some details on Monday.

"Training camp Joe is Mazzulla is out of his mind," Brown said. "I don't even play for basketball team, I play for a track team. We have been just been running, I am not complaining because a part of this is like what I wanted."

The forward said that he always wanted to be a part of a fast offense where players need to run a lot. However, he mentioned that Mazzulla took it to a whole other level. Brown called the training camp "crazy" as there are no fouls during practice sessions.

"People have been so unbelieveably tired at the end of each practice, Brown said. "It has been crazy, but we are getting there. It takes time to build."
Brown also mentioned that Boston lost veterans Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Luke Kornett and Jrue Holiday during the offseason. He added that Mazzulla and the team are working on integrating the rookies and young players into the system.

Jaylen Brown provides big injury update on Celtics star Jayson Tatum: "He's on some Wolverine sh**"

During another segment of his livestream, Jaylen Brown dropped an injury update on his teammate, Jayson Tatum. The six-time All-Star ruptured his Achilles during the second round of last season's playoffs.

Boston went on to lose the series to the New York Knicks 4-2. However, according to Brown, Tatum might return early.

"Jt (Jayson Tatum) look great though," Brown said. "I am not gonna lie, I have never seen anybody recover so fast from an Achilles injury. "Shoutout to JT. JT is superhuman. He is on some Wolverine sh**."

Brown explained that with advancements in technology, he believes that no injury is career-threatening anymore. He also said that anyone can recover from any injury if they put in the work and maintain a good diet.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
