Joe Mazzulla's grim Jayson Tatum injury update spells doom for Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla shared an update on Jayson Tatum, who suffered a right leg injury. Tatum was having an all-time performance in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday, when he went down after trying to dive for a ball.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Mazzulla was asked about an update on Tatum's status. The Celtics superstar seemingly ruptured his Achilles tendon in his right leg while trying to go after a loose ball late in the fourth quarter. The championship-winning coach revealed that Tatum will undergo further testing.

Mazzulla also shared that it was a lower-body injury, and it was tough for him to watch his star player get carried because he couldn't walk.

"It's tough to watch a guy like him get carried off like that," Mazzulla said, according to SB Nation's Noa Danzell.

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

