"'Joe, let's run it back and bring a title to Brooklyn!' That's what he should say" - Chris Broussard hilariously roleplays Kevin Durant's potential meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai

After a long period of silence, Kevin Durant will finally meet with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai. With a lot to address with regards to their future, Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard speculates on what Durant might say to the Nets owner.

The Kevin Durant trade saga has been one of the most important storylines to follow in the offseason. Considering that the Nets haven't found a suitor for their superstar, it seems quite likely that Durant will stay back in Brooklyn next season.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via heavy.com/sports/brookly…) REPORT: Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week after his trade request has stalled out.(via @SteveBHoop REPORT: Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week after his trade request has stalled out.(via @SteveBHoop, heavy.com/sports/brookly…) https://t.co/WZfzcks1th

Durant may have a lot to address due to the drama that has followed him of late. Speculating about the nature of the meeting between the two on "First Things First", Chris Broussard roleplayed the conversation as Durant and said:

"He should walk in there and say, 'Joe, remember that text I sent you several weeks ago requesting a trade? Forget about it! I'm back!"

He further added:

"'Joe! I am rocking with the Nets this year! I got a locked in Kyrie Irving on one side. I got a 'chip on his shoulder' Ben Simmons on the other side. I got the bubble-baller TJ Warren coming off the bench. I got the Australian assassin Patty Mills got my back. Joe, let's run it back and bring a title to Brooklyn!' That's what he should say."

First Things First @FTFonFS1



"I'm back! ... You believe, Joe. These other teams don't believe. I'm Kevin freaking Durant. I am a core. I'll make you a contender by myself. Joe, let's bring a title to Brooklyn." * drop* — KD to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai per reports. What should he say?"I'm back! ... You believe, Joe. These other teams don't believe. I'm Kevin freaking Durant. I am a core. I'll make you a contender by myself. Joe, let's bring a title to Brooklyn." *drop* — @Chris_Broussard KD to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai per reports. What should he say?"I'm back! ... You believe, Joe. These other teams don't believe. I'm Kevin freaking Durant. I am a core. I'll make you a contender by myself. Joe, let's bring a title to Brooklyn." *🎤 drop* — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/My5URkm8JS

Broussard paints a rather impressive picture with his prediction of how the conversation might go down. The Nets have made some impressive additions to their roster in the offseason, potentially enough to compete for the title should Durant stay.

Will Kevin Durant return to the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant brings the ball up court

Although Kevin Durant was expected to be traded earlier in the offseason, the superstar has failed to find an exit. With his trade value being significantly blown up by the Nets, teams have shown a distinct lack of interest in the superstar.

This recently came under question once again as the Boston Celtics emerged as a potential landing point for the superstar. A potential deal involving Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and picks for Durant seemed like a solid package to acquire the star.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0… Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0…

Unfortunately, these negotiations have also arrived at a stalemate as Brooklyn's demands dissuaded Boston from pursuing the star further.

As things stand, the Nets seem to be in no rush to make a deal for Durant. As the avenues for a trade are also reduced, the pressure to play falls upon the superstar himself, hence explaining the meeting with Joe Tsai.

Considering all the pieces in play at the moment, it seems highly unlikely that Durant will suit up for any other team in the upcoming season. Whether this would involve him teaming up with Kyrie Irving again remains up for speculation.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via the Pat McAfee Show) Kyrie Irving wants to play out next season as a Net, with or without Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania (via the Pat McAfee Show) Kyrie Irving wants to play out next season as a Net, with or without Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania (via the Pat McAfee Show) https://t.co/8SH1hbbabt

